Minister Girard Draws The Federal Government's Attention To The Priorities Of The Provinces And Territories

QUÉBEC CITY, Jan. 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The finance ministers will meet today in the context of a federal-provincial-territorial meeting. On behalf of his colleagues from the other provinces and territories, 1 Québec Finance Minister Eric Girard sent to Deputy Prime Minister and federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland a letter focusing on the priorities that the provinces and territories wish to discuss at the meeting.

The priorities concern the pressing need for an increase in the Canada Health Transfer (CHT), increased federal funding for public infrastructure and key public services, and a new examination of the Fiscal Stabilization Program.

As regards federal health transfers, the provinces and territories are asking the federal government to provide additional funding in the CHT to bring its share from 22% to 35% of provincial and territorial health expenditures, a ratio that should be maintained in the long term by means of the appropriate annual escalator.

The premiers of the provinces and territories would like to reach a long-term agreement by the next fiscal year on these provincial priorities. The finance ministers' discussion will support the premiers' further discussions on the question.

The letter that the Québec Finance Minister sent to the federal Finance Minister is available at: http://www.finances.gouv.qc.ca/documents/Communiques/en/COMEN_Lt_C_Freeland_20210115.pdf

__________________________________1 Newfoundland and Labrador is operating in a caretaker period due to a provincial election and is unable to participate.

