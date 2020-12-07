Minister Duclos Tables 2019-20 Departmental Results Reports

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring that Canadians are informed of its commitments, its plans and the results it has achieved.

Today, Treasury Board President Jean-Yves Duclos tabled the annual Departmental Results Reports.

These reports measure progress toward objectives set in annual Departmental Plans and give Canadians a clear view of the results achieved by Government of Canada organizations and how resources were used to achieve those results.

The Departmental Results Reports also link to GC InfoBase, an online tool that brings together data on performance results and indicators that were previously scattered across nearly 100 annual reports.

The Government continues to make more information available to Canadians, including parliamentarians, to review the planning, spending and results achieved by their government.

Quote

"Government transparency demands that Parliamentarians and Canadians be able to review the planning, spending and results achieved by their government. Providing the tools to promote this transparency ultimately ensures that government's critical services remain steady, strong, and secure for Canadians."

- The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board

Quick Facts

Departmental Results Reports are part of the annual Estimates cycle and supply process.

They provide details on an organization's mandate, commitments and results achieved.

GC InfoBase provides easy access to results information from close to 100 such reports.

