Minister Chagger Statement For Easter

Millions of Christians in Canada and other parts of the world to celebrate Easter this weekend OTTAWA, ON, April 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, millions of people across Canada and around the world are celebrating Easter.

OTTAWA, ON, April 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, millions of people across Canada and around the world are celebrating Easter. As one of the holiest days on the Christian calendar, Easter is a time to gather, reflect, and spend quality time with loved ones. This year, as we continue our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrations will take place virtually or in accordance with local public health guidelines, yet I have no doubt that it will be just as thoughtful and enriching.

For many, Easter represents a time to reflect on the notions of personal sacrifice and compassion. During this time, let's all reflect on the ways that we can continue to build an even better, more resilient, and consciously more inclusive Canada, especially as we continue our fight against racism and discrimination in all of its forms.

Let's also take this time to recognize the many examples of personal sacrifice and compassion that we have seen across Canada, including by frontline healthcare and essential workers, teachers, scientists, and so many more, demonstrating that diversity is one of our greatest strengths.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, I wish all those celebrating, a Happy Easter. Keep well and safe.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage