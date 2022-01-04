Minister Bibeau Announces First Woman As Chairperson To The Canadian Dairy Commission

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced the appointment of the first woman, Jennifer Hayes, as Chairperson of the Canadian Dairy Commission for a four-year term,...

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced the appointment of the first woman, Jennifer Hayes, as Chairperson of the Canadian Dairy Commission for a four-year term, effective December 23, 2021.

Ms. Hayes was first appointed to the Canadian Dairy Commission in January 2017, in the role of Commissioner and has held the position for four years.

A dairy and beef farmer on Quebec's Gaspé Peninsula, Ms. Hayes is the third generation to farm at PineCrest Farms in Shigawake, which she co-owns with her father and uncle. Ms. Hayes has extensive governance experience which she obtained through her active participation with the L'Union des Producteurs Agricoles (UPA), defending regional interests in dairy, beef and agricultural development.

In 2016, the Government of Canada implemented an open, transparent and merit-based process for selecting Governor in Council appointees. Appointees play a fundamental role in Canada's democracy by serving on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies and tribunals across the country.

Quote

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Hayes as Chairperson of the Canadian Dairy Commission and proud that she will be the first woman to hold this position. A dairy farmer and leader in her Gaspé community, she has extensive governance experience, including as a commissioner of the organization. I am confident that she will continue to be an asset to the Commission and help the industry remain competitive, productive and innovative." - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick facts

The Canadian Dairy Commission (CDC) is a Crown corporation, established in 1966, with the mandate of coordinating federal and provincial dairy policies.

The CDC Board of Directors is appointed by the Governor in Council upon the recommendation of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food.

Additional Links

