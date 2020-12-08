Minister Bibeau Announces $3.7 Million For Programs That Help Farmers Manage Risk At Agricultural Excellence Conference

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, today announced an investment of $3.7 million for two projects in support of Farm Management Canada at the Agriculture Excellence Conference.

The first project, with an investment of over $1.8 million through the AgriCompetitiveness Program, will help farmers build their business management skills and practices by facilitating the sharing and expansion of skills, knowledge and best practices throughout the sector.

Farm Management Canada is also receiving an investment of over $1.8 million through the AgriRisk Initiative's Research and Development Stream. With this funding, Farm Management Canada will provide training and education to producers and industry professionals that promote comprehensive approach to managing risk in agriculture. This project will enhance producers' education on risk management in the sector, enable them to better develop risk management plans and help farmers manage the wide range of risks they face every day.

The projects build on this year's conference theme, Prosperity with Purpose, which focuses on taking a proactive approach to farm business management to build the confidence and underlying capacity to weather storms, seize opportunities, and be well-positioned for continued success.

Quote

"The Agriculture Excellence Conference is a key annual event for producers and our industry, where we can have meaningful discussions and see the dedication of everyone working to provide food to consumers in Canada and abroad. The funding announced today will give farmers and industry professionals the opportunities to share their knowledge and expertise with others, especially young farmers. It will also give them access to important training to help them better manage the many risks they face. - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick Facts

The AgriCompetitiveness Program is a five-year program under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership that aims to help the agricultural sector to: leverage, coordinate and build on existing capacity; enhance safety; adapt to changing commercial and regulatory environments; seize new opportunities; share best practices, and provide mentorship opportunities.

The AgriRisk Initiatives is a five-year program under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership that supports the development of new risk management tools.

that supports the development of new risk management tools. Farm Management Canada is a not-for-profit national organization dedicated exclusively to providing leading edge resources to enable Canadian farmers to make sound management decisions.

The Agricultural Excellence Conference is the only event in Canada dedicated exclusively to bringing farm management enthusiasts together to build their business acumen.

