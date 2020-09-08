MINISO X Disney Series Wins Over Customers With High-price Performance In Singapore

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In August 2020, MINISO Singapore launched new Disney co-branded products. Despite the effect of the pandemic and current restrictions on shopping malls, the Mickey series launched by MINISO still achieved tremendous sales performance in Singapore. On the first day of launch, the single-store sales increased by 300%, and continued the upward trend the next day, with performance reaching 7-8 times the usual.

Since the end of 2019, MINISO and Disney have carried out a joint product development of the Mickey series in China. After achieving excellent product reputation and sale performance growth in China, Disney has full confidence in the sales of this series in MINISO stores throughout the world. Therefore, it gradually opened up permission to cooperate with MINISO in global markets. Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, Thailand, and other markets will soon be indulged with genuine, high-quality, and affordable Mickey x MINISO products.

This time, the new Mickey series selected three stores as the initial launch in MINISO Singapore. Products included Mickey, Minnie, Donald Duck, Winnie-the-Pooh, and other classic and cute animated products, with more than 200 SKUs. The products covered multiple categories of home and living furnishings such as socks, combs, toothbrushes, storage, laundry bags, which became the TOP10 sales of the day. The most important reason for being so loved by Singapore consumers is that the price of the product is very surprising, ranging from 4.9 SGD- 7.9 SGD where the sales of 5.9 SGD bracket is the highest.

MINISO has always adhered to a cost-effective product strategy, offering genuine IP products with lower prices to global customers. At the same time, MINISO strives to cooperate with the world's top IP and expand IP collaboration resources. Following the development of multiple IP products such as Marvel, We Bare Bears, Sesame Street, and Hello Kitty, in 2020, MINISO has reached a joint partnership with Disney Mickey, Coca-Cola, and Tencent's popular mobile game Honor of Kings to develop hundreds of fashionable products. With its trendy design and cost-effective price, the products have won the love of Generation Z.

MINISO is a lifestyle product retailer, offering high quality household goods, cosmetics and food at affordable prices. Since its first store opened in Guangzhou in 2013, MINISO has opened more than 4,200 stores in over 80 countries and regions in 7 years. With a focus on sleek design and fun trends, its mission is to assure through its products that a better life has nothing to do with the price.

