MINISO Announces The Soft Opening Of Its First Store In Italy, With More To Come

GUANGZHOU, China, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading lifestyle product retailer, MINISO, has announced the opening of its first store in Italy, conducting a soft opening which started on April 8, and plans to open three more stores this month with their flagship store in the pipeline for a mid-2021 opening.

With the hope of delivering the enjoyment of high-quality, affordable products to residents in the neighborhood during the pandemic, MINISO opened its first store in Italy at Via Tuscolana 865, a residential area in central Rome with convenient access to transportation.

The first day of the soft opening attracted a queue of consumers. Strictly followed the local epidemic prevention regulations, the store limited in-store shoppers to a maximum of 14 at a time, which however did not affect customers' interest to discover MINISO products. Many people chose to wait in queue outside the store. With 80% of products priced within the 7 euros per unit range, the store reported an average spend of 24.71 euros per order that day.

"MINISO's products are very competitive in terms of design, price and quality," said Shimon Ladkani, Vice President of MINISO Italy, "MINISO has created a friendly and relaxing environment in its stores, making shopping in the stores a pleasant experience for customers. This is a feature that will certainly be appreciated by consumers in Italy."

Mr. Ladkani, who is also a well-known clothing distributor in Italy, has for years provided service and support to popular local clothing chain brands such as Zuiki, Clayton, and Nuna Lie. With plenty of storefront, channel and franchisee partner resources, Mr. Ladkani is confident in MINISO's market expansion in Italy.

Hot on the heels of the first store opening in Rome, MINISO will open another three stores this April, including one in Catania, one in the Euroma 2 Shopping Mall in Rome, and another one in Centro Commerciale Aprilia 2 in Latina. The MINISO flagship store is set to open in June in Porta di Roma Shopping Mall, one of the largest shopping malls in Rome.

Despite the pandemic, MINISO has continued its expansion in Europe and entered multiple new markets in 2020, opening its first stores in Malta, Iceland, France, Portugal and more areas. In addition to new market entries, it also added more stores to its existing markets. Earlier this month, MINISO opened its 27th store in Spain, showing the brand's great potential amidst industry-wide scaling back and closings.

MINISO (NYSE: MNSO) is a lifestyle product retailer, offering high-quality household goods, cosmetics, food, and toys at affordable prices. Since its first store opened in Guangzhou in 2013, MINISO has opened more than 4,514 stores in over 80 countries and regions. With a focus on sleek design and fun trends, its mission is to enable everyone to enjoy life's little surprises.

