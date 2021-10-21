Minim Unveils New Motosync App Enabling End Users To Manage And Secure WiFi Networks Remotely

WiFi-management app is now available on Motorola MG8702 gateway

MANCHESTER, NH, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Minim , Inc. (MINM) - Get Minim Inc Report, the creator of intelligent networking products under the globally recognized Motorola brand, today announced a new intelligent WiFi management app, motosync, which enables end users to manage and secure their home or small-business network remotely. The motosync app is available exclusively on the Motorola MG8702 gateway at leading retailers online.

The Motorola MG8702 gateway has been enhanced to combine a cable modem with a WiFi router to deliver gigabit speeds, amplify available WiFi signals for high-speed streaming, gaming, and connecting throughout a user's home or small business, and save end users on modem rental fees.

The new motosync app creates a secure, private online network and enables users to manage and secure their home or small-business network remotely with advanced features and functionality, including:

● Easy, AI-driven setup within home and small-business networks

● Tools to monitor and optimize network performance in real time, including speed, capacity, and signal-strength scans

● Parental controls, including content filters, custom profile tools, ad blockers, data tracking, and more

● Cybersecurity features, including advanced threat detection, security, automated firmware upgrades, malware scans, and AI-driven new device alerts

● Controls to manage guest WiFi access and to prevent unwanted devices from joining a network

● Self-service diagnostics to enable end users to troubleshoot issues immediately

"According to a recent report by Deloitte, in just two years, the average U.S. household upped its number of connected devices from 11 to 25, more than doubling broadband usage demand on the home network," said Gray Chynoweth, CEO of Minim. "Eliminating the stress that comes with poor-performing WiFi and cybersecurity threats is central to Minim's mission to make all our connected homes and offices safe, simple and fun for both life and work, are all critically important to connecting the world reliably and securely."

The next-generation DOCSIS 3.1 device delivers gigabit speed and saves end users up to $168 per year on modem rental fees.

Certified for Comcast Xfinity, Cox Communications, and Spectrum, and compatible with IPv4 and IPv6, the gateway features:

● A built-in AC3200 4X4 WiFi5 router with Power Boost TM, Range Boost, and AnyBeam WiFi beamforming to amplify available WiFi signals for high-speed streaming, gaming, and connecting throughout a user's home or small business

● Four 1-Gigabit Ethernet (GigE) ports for fast, reliable wired connections

● Active queue management (AQM) to cut lag

● Built-in cybersecurity, including automated firmware upgrades, malware scans, and ad blocking

● Simple setup, guest WiFi share, speed tests, data and usage tracking, parental controls, and more

● A two-year warranty and free support from Minim's US-based team of connectivity technicians

For more information on motosync and the Motorola MG8702 gateway, go to https://motorolanetwork.com/mg8702.html

About Minim

Minim , Inc. (MINM) - Get Minim Inc Report is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. Headquartered in Manchester, NH, the company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and Minim® trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure Wi-Fi experience, leading to happy and safe homes where things just work. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola's Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming with dynamic companies who offer unique, high-quality products that enrich consumers' lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

