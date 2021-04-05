Minim To Present At VirtualInvestorConferences.com On April 15 At 4:00 Pm ET

Company to Discuss Software Subscription Revenue Distribution Strategy and Recent Launches In-Home Networking Market

MANCHESTER, NH, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Zoom Telephonics, Inc., doing business as " Minim" (OTCQB: MINM), the creator of innovative internet access products under the globally-recognized Motorola brand, today announced that Gray Chynoweth, Chief Executive Officer, and Sean Doherty, Chief Financial Officer will present at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on Thursday, April 15 at 4:00 pm ET.

DATE: April 15, 2021

TIME: 4:00 pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/30QIrID

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation on the day of the event and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Minim Highlights

Successful merger of Zoom Telephonics, Inc. and Minim to create a vertically-integrated hardware/software home networking franchise in December 2020

Wide retail launch in Q1 2021 of its high-speed Motorola MG8702 modem and router with Minim-powered subscription software to Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Micro Center Staples, Barnes and Noble, and B&H

Record full-year 2020 net revenue of $48.0 million, a 28% increase over 2019

Expansion of its global Software as a Service (SaaS) footprint with Internet Service Provider (ISP) customers in Africa, Europe, and North America

About Minim

Zoom Telephonics, Inc., doing business as " Minim" (OTCQB: MINM) is the creator of innovative internet access products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. Headquartered in Manchester, NH, the company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola® brand. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leading to happy and safe homes where things just work. To learn more, visit www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information relating to Minim's plans, expectations, and intentions, including statements about the effects of the merger. Actual results may be materially different from expectations as a result of known and unknown risks, including: risks associated with Minim's potential inability to realize intended benefits of the merger; the potential increase in tariffs on the company's imports; potential difficulties and supply interruptions from moving the manufacturing of most of the company's products to Vietnam; potential changes in NAFTA; the potential need for additional funding which Minim may be unable to obtain; declining demand for certain of Minim's products; delays, unanticipated costs, interruptions or other uncertainties associated with Minim's production and shipping; Minim's reliance on several key outsourcing partners; uncertainty of key customers' plans and orders; risks relating to product certifications; Minim's dependence on key employees; uncertainty of new product development, including certification and overall project delays, budget overruns, and the risk that newly introduced products may contain undetected errors or defects or otherwise not perform as anticipated; costs and senior management distractions due to patent related matters; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other risks set forth in Minim's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Minim cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Minim expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Minim's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstance on which any such statement is based.

