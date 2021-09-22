Minim-Powered Trusted Home Solution Now Offered By Leading African Direct-to-Home Satellite Service Provider

MultiChoice Africa broadens its direct-to-home (DTH) services to include high-speed Internet with the help of Minim + Irdeto's WiFi management and AI-driven security solution

MANCHESTER, NH, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Minim , Inc. (MINM) - Get Minim Inc Report, the creator of intelligent networking products, and Irdeto, the recognized leader in digital platform and cybersecurity, announced the expansion of its Trusted Home solution to DStv subscribers of MultiChoice Group, Africa's leading entertainment company. MultiChoice delivers DStv and other channels to more than 20 million households across 50 countries in Africa.

"Minim's vision is to make home and small office WiFi safe and supportive for everyone," said Gray Chynoweth, CEO of Minim. "We're pleased that our software will help MCA deliver even more value to their customers throughout Africa."

MultiChoice now offers DStv Internet, a fixed wireless access service, that enables subscribers to connect to the internet with a SIM card and WiFi router. This significantly expands the audience for those who do not have fiber connectivity in their residential area.

DStv Internet offering includes DStv Trusted Home, an AI-driven network security and WiFi management solution developed jointly by MultiChoice's digital platform security subsidiary, Irdeto and Minim. The DStv Trusted Home solution empowers subscribers to take control of their WiFi connection, access parental controls, and protect home networks from online security threats and malicious attacks.

Shane McCarthy, COO of Video Entertainment at Irdeto, commented, "Great speed on its own is no longer enough, consumers demand more. People are spending more time online than ever before making WiFi management, home network security, and parental control features increasingly important services for operators to provide. Trusted Home by Irdeto and Minim is beneficial for both operators as well as consumers, and we are pleased to be able to provide this to MultiChoice and their customers."

Nyiko Shiburi, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa, commented, "Offering an AI-driven network security and WiFi management solution strengthens our reputation for providing a superior broadband experience. Collaborating with industry leaders Irdeto and Minim enables MultiChoice to provide the best security features for our DStv Internet subscribers that will keep their home networks and families safe."

For more information about Irdeto Trusted Home by Minim and Irdeto, visit https://irdeto.com/trusted-home.

About Minim

Minim, Inc. (MINM) - Get Minim Inc Report is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. Headquartered in Manchester, NH, the company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and Minim® trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leading to happy and safe homes where things just work. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

About Irdeto

Irdeto is the world leader in digital platform security, protecting platforms and applications for video entertainment, video games, connected transport, connected health and IoT connected industries. Irdeto's solutions and services enable customers to protect their revenue, create new offerings and fight cybercrime effectively. With more than 50 years of expertise in security, Irdeto's software security technology and cyberservices protect more than six billion devices and applications for some of the world's best-known and loved brands. People are Irdeto's biggest strength and diversity is celebrated through an inclusive workplace, where everyone has an equal opportunity to drive innovation and support Irdeto's success. With a unique heritage in security innovation, Irdeto is the well-established and reliable partner to build a secure future where people can embrace connectivity without fear.

For more information, please visit www.irdeto.com.

Media Contact:

Grace McElroy at (914) 643-5260 or grace@minim.com

Investor Relations Contact:

James Carbonara, Hayden IR at (646) 755-7412 or james@haydenir.com

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola's Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming with dynamic companies who offer unique, high quality products that enrich consumers' lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to Minim's plans, expectations, and intentions. Actual results may be materially different from expectations as a result of known and unknown risks, including: risks associated with Minim's potential inability to realize intended benefits of the merger; the potential increase in tariffs on the company's imports; potential difficulties and supply interruptions from moving the manufacturing of most of the company's products to Vietnam; risks relating to global semiconductor shortages; potential changes in NAFTA; the potential need for additional funding which Minim may be unable to obtain; declining demand for certain of Minim's products; delays, unanticipated costs, interruptions or other uncertainties associated with Minim's production and shipping; Minim's reliance on several key outsourcing partners; uncertainty of key customers' plans and orders; risks relating to product certifications; Minim's dependence on key employees; uncertainty of new product development, including certification and overall project delays, budget overruns; the risk that newly introduced products may contain undetected errors or defects or otherwise not perform as anticipated; costs and senior management distractions due to patent related matters; risks from a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other risks set forth in Minim's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Minim cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Minim expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Minim's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstance on which any such statement is based.