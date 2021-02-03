Minim Mobile App Helps Consumers Track Their Broadband Bandwidth Usage Just In Time To Demystify Data Caps And Service Upgrade Needs

Leveraging this intuitive app, users can understand their internet usage patterns, performance, and security

Manchester, NH, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Minim (OTCQB: MINM), formerly Zoom Telephonics ("Zoom"), the creator of innovative internet access products, today launched a new feature set that enables its mobile app users to demystify data caps and service upgrade needs. Starting today, Minim home users can review the amount of data consumed by device, service, and family profile in the span of the last hour, day, and week. "Residential internet consumption is soaring, and service providers are delivering impressive speeds and services," said Jacob Scarpaci, SVP Product at Minim. "But, unexpectedly hitting an unclear data cap is a bad user experience. At Minim, we believe consumers are willing to pay a fair rate for premium services where the value is clear. The Minim app makes it easy for users to understand their internet usage patterns, performance, and security so they can make value-based decisions on service upgrades." The Minim app is already offered by over 130 Internet Service Providers on MikroTik and GL.iNet WiFi systems. Leveraging this intuitive app, users can personalize their home WiFi experience with ad blocking and privacy settings, parental controls, device prioritization, security scans, guest network management, and a unique Work-Life WiFi feature suite. Corey Hauer, Founder of LTD Broadband , a Minim customer and recipient of $1.3 billion in federal funding to build high-speed internet access across rural America, commented, "Subscribers often have difficulty identifying which of their devices are consuming a lot of bandwidth. As data caps are phased in to alleviate overburdened networks and fund better infrastructure, Minim's bandwidth tracker brings clarity to our subscribers. Now with the Minim app in subscribers' hands, our care reps can have constructive and helpful discussions about data management strategies and service upgrades. It's a win-win." The Minim app will be bundled with the Ultra-Fast Motorola MG8702 DOCSIS 3.1 Gateway and available for purchase on Amazon and in leading retailers. The MG8702 has been certified by CableLabs, Comcast Xfinity®, and Cox to date. For more information about Minim, visit www.minim.com .

About Minim

Minim (OTCQB: MINM) is the creator of innovative internet access products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. Headquartered in Manchester, NH, the company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola® brand. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leading to happy and safe homes where things just work. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com .

