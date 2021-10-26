Minerva Surgical Announces Closing Of Initial Public Offering

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Surgical, Inc. (Minerva Surgical), a women's health company focused on the treatment of Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB), today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 6,250,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $12.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds to Minerva Surgical from the offering were $75.0 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. All of the shares in the offering were offered by Minerva Surgical.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Piper Sandler & Co., UBS Securities LLC and SVB Leerink LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities became effective on October 21, 2021. The offering was made by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, via telephone: +1 (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by e-mail at prospectus@psc.com, or by phone at (800) 747-3924; UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, telephone: 1-888-827-7275 or by emailing ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com; SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, telephone: +1 (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105 or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering are also available at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT MINERVA SURGICAL

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. The company has established a broad product line of commercially available, minimally invasive alternatives to hysterectomy, which are designed to address the most common causes of Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB) in most uterine anatomies. The Minerva Surgical solutions can be used in a variety of medical treatment settings and aim to address the drawbacks associated with alternative treatment methods and to preserve the uterus by avoiding unnecessary hysterectomies.

