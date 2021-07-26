MindX Sciences Issued A Second Patent On Risk Assessment Of Suicidality

INDIANAPOLIS, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MindX Sciences Inc. announced that it has been awarded a second US patent for risk assessment of suicidality, licensed from Indiana University. The patent covers "biomarkers and methods of screening expression levels of the biomarkers for predicting and tracking suicidality, as well as for monitoring response to a treatment for suicidal risk and for determining suicidal risk as a side effect of anti-depressants."

One person dies by suicide every 40 seconds worldwide. In the US, more than 10 million adults a year have suicidal ideation, more that 1 million attempt suicides, and more than 50,000 die by suicide, which are preventable tragedies. According to WHO, every year, suicide accounts for more deaths than war and homicide combined and is the second leading cause of death among those aged 15-29, behind road injury. High-income countries have the highest rates of suicide. Incidents are three times higher among men than women.

Prof. A.B. Niculescu, MD, PhD, Chairman and Founder of MindX Sciences stated "the granting of a second patent on objective biomarkers is a great step forward in assessing and preventing suicide risk at a biological level. Like heart attacks, you want to identify and treat risk factors early, before an acute event occurs. We are very pleased to bring this and other biomarker tests from the research lab to the community to help save and improve lives."

About MindX SciencesMindX Sciences Inc. works to improve lives through empowering precision medicine approaches to mental health. MindX Sciences has a comprehensive platform solution, based on extensive clinical research studies: from digital (novel behavioral assessments in the form of apps) to molecular (novel blood tests) to enabling targeted therapeutics (with existing, repurposed, and new drugs). The focus is on providing objective tools for suicidality, as well as for highly prevalent mental health disorders (depression, bipolar disorder, PTSD, anxiety, schizophrenia) and pain, that create suffering by themselves, as well as increase the risk for suicidality. The medium-term focus is on the prevention of Alzheimer's. The long-term focus is on promoting active longevity. Precisely assessing, treating, and preventing mental health disorders will be transformative to society. We are amid a mental health pandemic, on top of the COVID pandemic and its disruptive direct(biological) and indirect (socio-economic) effects. MindX's products are need now more than ever. Learn more at: https://mindxsciences.com/products/

