MindWell For Healthcare Workers Launches To Support Canadian Healthcare Workers' Mental Health

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - MindWell for Healthcare Workers, a program designed by healthcare workers for healthcare workers to reduce stress, build resilience and boost overall mental health and well-being, is now open for registration and begins November 1st, 2021. The training program was created by digital mental health expert MindWell U , in partnership with Wellness Together Canada, a national mental health portal funded by the Government of Canada, and the Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions (CFNU).

"There is much urgency behind the task of supporting nurses in as many ways as possible." Linda Silas, President, CFNU

"With healthcare workers facing increasing levels of burnout and stress, the MindWell for Healthcare Workers program teaches mindfulness-in-action techniques that can be used by healthcare workers anywhere at any time, especially during stressful moments throughout their day," said Dr. Geoffrey Soloway, Founder, MindWell. "We encourage Canadians to share the program with family, friends, colleagues and community members who are healthcare workers as a way to help support their mental health and well-being with simple and effective strategies."

To date, over 2,000 Canadian healthcare workers have participated in MindWell for Healthcare Workers with reported results showing a significant decrease in PTSD, anxiety and exhaustion, and a significant increase in mindfulness and resilience. The 4-week, self-directed online program addresses topics including recognizing stress responses in the body, minimizing effects of secondary trauma, managing burnout, reconnecting with purpose and building confidence to perform your best at work. The live online sessions connect healthcare workers from across the country who are dealing with similar stressors to learn and share healthy ways to improve mental health and well-being despite these stressful times.

A Call to Canadians: Share MindWell for Healthcare Workers with Healthcare Workers in Your Community

"Nurses are leaving their jobs in droves, with many choosing not to continue in the profession," said Linda Silas, President, Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions. "Even pre-pandemic, over 90% reported symptoms of burnout, and 60% said they intended to leave their job within the next year. There is much urgency behind the task of supporting nurses in as many ways as possible."

MindWell for Healthcare Workers is an industry-specific intervention that improves mental health and well-being without adding more to an overstretched workload. Canadians are encouraged to give back by spreading the word about MindWell for Healthcare Workers which is available to all healthcare workers at no cost.

Registration is now open at: https://wellnesstogether.ca/en-CA/healthcare-workers / https://wellnesstogether.ca/fr-CA/personnel-de-la-santé

Canadians can also share MindWell's Take 5 for Healthcare Workers tip sheet for simple and effective tools to increase well-being today: mindwellu.com/take5 .

About MindWellMindWell are mental health and well-being digital training experts that equip people, teams and organizations with the tools to perform at their best. MindWell provides customized or signature evidence-based programs to organizations across Canada and in all sectors to improve mental fitness and resiliency. Learn more about MindWell at www.mindwellu.com .

About Wellness Together Canada Wellness Together Canada is Canada's first and only online platform offering immediate mental health support for people of all ages, in every province and territory, and in both official languages. The portal is funded by the Government of Canada. For more information visit www.wellnesstogether.ca .

