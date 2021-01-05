Mindshare Wins MediaPost's Agency Of The Year For Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaPost awarded Mindshare, the global media agency network that is part of WPP, one of its highest honors for the second consecutive year: Media Agency of the Year.

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaPost awarded Mindshare, the global media agency network that is part of WPP, one of its highest honors for the second consecutive year: Media Agency of the Year. In its annual Agency of the Year awards, MediaPost honors the best in class of the advertising industry, celebrating companies that demonstrate the strongest vision, innovation, and industry leadership. As part of that, MediaPost profiled Mindshare in an in-depth article, and will honor the agency at a virtual awards ceremony on January 29.

"We have long believed that media can be a force for good and a driver for business, rather than just a tool for efficiency or a templatized commodity," says Adam Gerhart, Global CEO, Mindshare. "The past year, with all of its enduring challenges, proved just how true that is. And so to be recognized by MediaPost for the work that we're doing in service of not just our clients, but our industry and the world at large, is incredibly exciting. We're honored and proud."

As the publication put it, " MediaPost is naming Mindshare its Media Agency of the Year for the second consecutive year for making empathy its guiding force. And not just for applying empathy to its own and its clients' organizations, but for the greater world they exist in, including their media partners -- and perhaps most importantly, the consumers they ultimately try to influence through the behavior of their clients' brands."

Among other things, the agency's values and core 'Provocation with Purpose' philosophy has led to initiatives in 2020 such as the Inclusion PMP series and intentional investment strategies, evolving virtual NeuroLab developments (including work to understand subconscious responses to the pandemic), new data tools and approaches for clients that span factors from emotion to data ethics, and new and expanded DEI programs. This past year, Mindshare also topped COMvergence's global new business barometer for the first half of 2020.

The MediaPost win comes on the heels of Gerhart's promotion from U.S. CEO to Global CEO for Mindshare. It also follows numerous other accolades for the agency. In just the last few months, Mindshare has been honored at the Festival of Media Global and North America Awards, the MMA's SMARTIES, the Effies, and more for work that not only drove client results, but true societal impact. And in the past 18 months, Mindshare has been honored with Ad Age's Agency A-List, WARC 100's Top Agency Network, Cannes Lions' Media Network of the Year, and more.

To read more about Mindshare's win, check out the MediaPost feature here.

About MindshareWe were born in Asia in 1997, a WPP start up designed to make media exciting, fun and life changing. For the last 20 years our values of Speed, Teamwork and Provocation have guided us in a world where everything begins and ends in media. We are the Cannes Lions Media Network of the Year 2019 and WARC Media 100 #1 Media Network 2020, with the top 3 most creative campaigns of the past year - so basically, statistically the best media agency in the world!

Our 10,000 people work with some of the world's best brands and companies to challenge convention. In 116 offices across 86 countries we integrate brand and demand, ruthlessly focus on outcomes and create the unexpected. We manage $24.1bn in billings and are the largest media agency in GroupM, WPP's Media Investment Management arm, which is the #1 media holding group globally with billings of $63bn (Source: COMvergence 2019).

Hear our stories (and join us) at www.mindshareworld.com and follow us on Instagram ( @mindshare_usa), Twitter ( @mindshare_usa), Facebook ( facebook.com/mindshareusa), and LinkedIn ( LinkedIn.com/company/mindshare).

About GroupMGroupM is the world's leading media investment company responsible for more than $60B in annual media investment through agencies Mindshare, MediaCom, Wavemaker, Essence and m/SIX, as well as the outcomes-driven programmatic audience company, Xaxis. GroupM's portfolio includes Data & Technology, Investment and Services, all united in vision to shape the next era of media where advertising works better for people. By leveraging all the benefits of scale, the company innovates, differentiates and generates sustained value for our clients wherever they do business.

Discover more about GroupM at www.groupm.com.Follow @GroupMWorldwide on TwitterFollow GroupM on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/groupm

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mindshare-wins-mediaposts-agency-of-the-year-for-second-consecutive-year-301201362.html

SOURCE Mindshare