Mindshare Appoints Data Science Leader Sean Clayton As Executive Director, Solutions Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindshare USA, the global media agency network that is part of WPP, today announced the appointment of Sean Clayton as Executive Director, Solutions Officer. In this role, Clayton will be responsible for architecting new client solutions, integrating the best data, technology, and analytics products and capabilities across Mindshare, GroupM, and the wider WPP organization.

Clayton brings more than 15 years of experience across data science, media, and consulting to this role. Most recently, he was the co-founder of Myosin, a data science powered marketing platform and consultancy. At Myosin, he led holistic data and targeting initiatives for a range of Fortune 500 brands across fintech, fitness, healthcare, retail, and ecommerce, as well as major distributors in the entertainment industry.

Prior to that, he served as Chief Strategy Officer and President of the Entertainment Division at SITO Mobile, where he focused on enhancing SITO's product development offerings for clients. And before joining SITO, Sean was instrumental in building data-driven media solutions for digital marketing providers such as New Base, Splash Media, and Multiview.

"One of the things that makes Sean such a strong, thoughtful leader is that he never forgets that there are real people behind the numbers and impressions in media," says Shane McAndrew, Chief Data Strategy Officer, Mindshare USA. "His work combines data science, technology, and human psychology to power creative solutions for clients that drive results. We're thrilled to have him onboard, and to work together to drive 'Provocation with Purpose' across the industry."

"Marketers can't ignore the rapid changes that our industry is going through, especially in the data and analytics space. There is just too much at stake," says Sean Clayton, Executive Director, Solutions Officer, Mindshare USA. "I'm excited to join Mindshare because they've shown that they will run towards the disruption, and push their clients and the industry to think ahead and work proactively."

Recent Innovations and Accolades

Clayton's appointment follows a number of other innovations, accolades, and headlines for Mindshare USA over the past year. Just recently, the agency partnered with GroupM and Unilever on the launch of the industry's first tool to operationalize data ethics. And in 2020, Mindshare launched a transformation consultancy called Change to help businesses navigate the new challenges around working models, technology, commerce, and delivering data-driven marketing models for the new world economy. In his role, Clayton will partner closely with this team.

Mindshare USA was also recently awarded MediaPost's "Media Agency of the Year" for the second consecutive year, and in 2020 won accolades across Ad Age's Agency A-List, Festival of Media Global and North America, the MMA's SMARTIES, the Effies, Adweek's Media All-Stars, and more. For the latter, Adweek honored three Mindshare leaders—two in the "Rising Stars" category for the launch of the agency's NeuroLab, and one for the success of Synapse, a real-time forecasting tool that shows clients how to mitigate risk and allocate media dollars to drive sales.

In addition, this news follows the recent promotion of Mindshare's Adam Gerhart from U.S. to Global CEO.

