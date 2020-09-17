Mindleap Health Implements HIPAA Compliance Standards And Appoints Former Canadian Ministry Of Health Telemedicine Expert As Head Of Program Management

DENVER, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc. (CSE: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) ("Mydecine" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mindleap Health ("Mindleap"), has implemented a comprehensive information security rollout of next-generation cyber-security solutions to meet HIPAA compliance standards. Mindleap also welcomes its new Director of Program Management, Dyson Walker, who will support Mindleap in improving its platform and meeting and exceeding all relevant laws and regulations.

HIPAA Compliance Certification

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, also known as HIPAA, is US legislation that provides security provisions to safeguard medical information . The Mindleap software development and security team have undergone a comprehensive multi-step verification process to ensure full HIPAA compliance and adherence with the following regulations:

Mindleap Chief Technology Officer, Simon Abou-Antoun, commented, "Mindleap recognizes the immense responsibility that comes with collecting, storing, and managing personal data about users' mental health. Given the highly sensitive nature of this data, we owe it to ourselves, our users, and our partners to establish secure processes and systems that protect users. Our system offers secure communication, is compliant with HIPAA and we are pleased to have implemented next generation cybersecurity platforms to ensure maximum protection of our users' data."

Next-Gen Cyber Security Implementation

Mindleap has put together a comprehensive and fully operational security strategy and rollout to ensure administrative, physical, and technical safeguards are in place in order to protect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of its sensitive data, including, without limitation, protected health information.

The next-generation security solutions include virus and exploit protection, encryption, network security, email security as well as a system for secure communication that protects the integrity of ePHI. (Electronic Personal Health Information) and a system of monitoring communications containing ePHI to prevent accidental or malicious breaches. Mindleap's policies for securing data are following established and modern healthcare protocols all while being able to provide a secure and seamless service to clients.

Chief Compliance Officer, Dyson Walker

Mr. Walker is a proven IT professional with a wide range of experience managing large, complex projects in Europe, Asia and North America. Dyson has spent over 15 years in the Canadian Health System, 10 of which entailed working the British Columbia Ministry of Health, Provincial Telehealth Office (PTO) whose mandate was to support the expansion of telehealth in the Province. During Dyson's tenure at the Ministry, some of his major achievements were:

Successfully represented the Government of British Columbia on two federal pan- Canadian telehealth initiatives with participation by 12 of the 13 Canadian jurisdictions. Each initiative resulted in signed national agreements wtih major vendors and significantly accelerated the expansion of telehealth in Canada.

Worked extensively with BC First Nations and local health authorities to support improved health care access via telehealth to their rural, underserved communities. Dyson was engaged with First Nations executive leadership at the federal, provincial and community levels. These First Nations led initiatives resulted in improved health outcomes.

Acted as Program Manager for the $52M Home Health Monitoring Enabling Services (HHMES) initiative, a public, private partnership (PPP) between the BC Government and TELUS. HHMES comprised of six provincial technology projects that would accelerate adoption and expansion of telehealth in the Province. As Program Manager, Mr. Walker was responsible for four of the six projects with an estimated value of $20M.

Mindleap founder and CEO, Nikolai Vassev, commented: "We have taken every step and precaution in guaranteeing privacy and confidentiality on our platform and are incredibly pleased with the progress our security and compliance team have made in such a short time. We are also thrilled to have an experienced executive like Dyson Walker and lead our efforts in improving our platform."

About Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc.

Mydecine Innovations Group™ is a publicly traded life sciences parent company dedicated to the development and production of adaptive pathway medicine, natural health products and digital health solutions stemming from fungi. Mydecine's experienced cross functional teams have the dynamic capabilities to oversee all areas of medicine development including synthesis, genetic research, import/export, delivery system development, clinical trial execution, through to product commercialization and distribution. By leveraging strategic partnerships with scientific, medical, military, and clinical organizations, Mydecine is positioned at the forefront of psychedelic medicine naturally derived from fungi, therapeutic solutions, and fungtional™ mushroom vitality products. Our portfolio of unified companies, including Mydecine Health Sciences™, Mindleap Health™, and NeuroPharm™ focus on providing innovative and effective options that can provide millions of people with a healthier quality of life.

About Mindleap Health Inc.

Mindleap is developing an advanced digital health platform that will provide support for people that are looking to achieve personal transformations and overcome mental health challenges. Mindleap is the only digital health platform that combines telehealth with mood, emotion and habit tracking. This is a paradigm shift to conventional mental health as Mindleap personalized support and users have the tools needed to track their progress and take control of their mental health.

