VENTURA, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Randy Patrick and Luke King, partners at Mindful Wealth Planners, are pleased to announce the opening of their new office space as an independent PlanMember Financial Center located in Ventura's Harbor district. As a new PlanMember Financial Center, Mindful Wealth Planners will expand retirement and investment planning and financial education opportunities to investors throughout the area.

Mindful Wealth Planners Opens PlanMember Financial Center in Ventura, CA

"I'm excited to partner with Luke," says Mindful Wealth Planners founder Randy Patrick. "Luke and I have known each other since we were two years old. We enjoy the work and we enjoy working together, and we have a shared vision to empower people to live in the present while creating financial security for the future."

Why Mindfulness Matters

Mindfulness is essential to the level of service that Randy and Luke provide their clients. They believe that wealth should provide a sense of security rather than be a source of stress. Their approach is to help each of their clients identify their values and cultivate habits to achieve their financial goals. Working closely with each client, they create a values-based plan and help develop positive financial habits. Through this process, Randy and Luke empower their clients to live in alignment with their values and to prepare them for the certainty of uncertainty.

PlanMember, with more than $15 billion in assets, specializes in the 403(b), 457(b) and 401(k) marketplace. By partnering with PlanMember as a Financial Center, established independent advisors such as Mindful Wealth Planners can tap the support resources and preferred market access of a national company while maintaining their own local identity. To date, PlanMember has established nearly 40 successful Financial Centers in 20 states, with a goal of expanding to 80 Financial Centers nationwide.

"The affiliation with Mindful Wealth Planners supports PlanMember's ongoing efforts to expand our Financial Center business model across the country," says Jon Ziehl, President and CEO of PlanMember, "and we're looking forward to a successful long-term relationship."

About PlanMember: For more than three decades PlanMember Financial Corporation, through its operating subsidiaries, has provided personalized retirement planning and administrative services to public and private sector employers and employees utilizing a broad selection of investment programs. The company is headquartered in Carpinteria, CA.

