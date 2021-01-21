Mindbody Introduces First Virtual Consumer Membership Program

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbody , the leading technology platform for the wellness industry, today announced the launch of Mindbody Flex , its first membership offer that includes virtual access to more than 350 premier studios. Leveraging Mindbody's consumer marketplace which features tens of thousands of fitness studios, spas, salons and integrative health businesses across the globe, consumers will now be able to experience the best of these virtual offerings through one monthly subscription.

Mindbody Flex builds on the company's mission of connecting the world to wellness, bringing the community and camaraderie of the studio experience to consumers' homes. Mindbody Flex members will have access to workouts and classes from studios including Exhale, Wundabar Pilates, Modo Yoga, Barre3 and Jabz Boxing, in addition to hundreds of local studios across the U.S.

"At Mindbody, we are proud to serve as the technology platform for countless wellness businesses, small and large, across the globe," said Josh McCarter, CEO of Mindbody. "What is so exciting about Flex is the ability we now have to connect consumers to the best of these virtual offerings via one, fluid membership. We know people value a local and authentic connection in their fitness routine, and we look forward to delivering these personalized experiences in a more accessible and convenient way."

The Mindbody Flex membership is priced starting at $39 per month which includes five equipment-optional, livestream classes (up to three times per studio), access to new studios and classes added weekly and the ability to auto-renew monthly with a 'cancel anytime' option. Memberships are also available at $59 for 10 livestream classes, and $99 for 20. A dedicated homepage feature on the Mindbody app and Flex's easy-to-use filters make it simple and convenient to find exactly what classes wellness enthusiasts are looking for — anytime, anywhere.

For more information and to start your free two-week trial today, visit https://explore.mindbodyonline.com/flex-membership .

