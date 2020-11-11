Mindbody Co-founder And Executive Chairman Shares Business Advice In Debut Book

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbody , the leading technology platform for the wellness industry, today announced the release of "Building a Wellness Business That Lasts: How to Make a Great Living Doing What You Love," a book authored by Rick Stollmeyer, Mindbody's Co-founder and current Executive Chairman.

In "Building a Wellness Business That Lasts", Stollmeyer delivers a comprehensive guide on how to start and grow a successful business within the wellness industry. Filled with actionable insights and impactful storytelling, Stollmeyer shares his knowledge and experiences gained from building Mindbody from a garage startup to the leading technology platform for the fitness, wellness, and beauty industries.

"Wellness is among the largest and most important business opportunities of our age, characterized by fast moving trends, rapid innovation, and an ever-widening marketplace," Stollmeyer said. "It is an honor and pleasure to pass along the valuable lessons learned through my twenty-year career serving this wonderful industry. While the book focuses on the wellness industry to help crystalize the lessons, the content is applicable to any current or budding entrepreneur that is searching for guidance on their business journey."

Stollmeyer, who delivered a keynote address at the Global Wellness Summit this morning, outlines the variety of strategies, steps, and thought processes required to launch an influential business. Whether it is a fitness studio, salon, spa, or wellness center, the book is a straightforward lesson in entrepreneurship. From practical concepts such as knowing your target market and identifying key financial metrics, to more nuanced advice like understanding the essential traits of successful entrepreneurs, "Building a Wellness Business That Lasts" provides a step-by-step approach for turning an idea into a business that is properly positioned for lasting success.

The book was initially slated for completion in the Spring, but due to the dramatic impacts of COVID on the wellness industry, Stollmeyer made several revisions to include feedback on how to manage in crisis.

"COVID hit our business like a thunderbolt and it forced us to accelerate our product roadmap and innovate on the fly," Stollmeyer said. "The pandemic highlighted the importance of consciously evolving and thinking of ways to improve your busines. Entrepreneurs should never run from crisis, rather develop solutions that will leave them in a stronger position than before the crisis started."

Within the pages, Stollmeyer draws on his experience as a former U.S. Navy submarine officer and later as the CEO of Mindbody to expound on the hard and soft skills necessary for leadership development. In the excerpt below, Stollmeyer describes how to combine both sets of skills to power your business forward.

"Using the metaphor of a telephoto lens on a high-quality camera, successful entrepreneurs are constantly moving the zoom feature of their camera back and forth. They "zoom in" to understand the important details of their business, and they "zoom back out" to relate those details to the big picture - industry trends, consumer behavior, and competition, for example - and then zoom back in to check the details. Successful entrepreneurs do this constantly, and it is a special form of mental agility."

"Building a Wellness Business That Lasts" is available for purchase on Amazon , Wiley and in stores at Barnes & Noble .

