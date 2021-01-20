MindBeacon Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Sam Duboc, Executive Chair & Chief Executive Officer, MindBeacon Holdings Inc. ("MindBeacon" or the "Company) (TSX: MBCN) and his team joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

MindBeacon is developing a continuum of mental healthcare that includes Therapist Guided Programs, Live Therapy Sessions and great information resources like Stronger Minds. As one of the first commercially available, digitally-native platforms to offer therapist-assisted internet-based Cognitive Behavioural Therapy in Canada, MindBeacon's professional service is designed around end users - their health, their way. Working with employers, insurance carriers and government ministries, MindBeacon's services are accessible, affordable and, most importantly, proven to be effective. MindBeacon is changing the therapy landscape by making professional care available to every Canadian, no matter when, where and how they choose to access it. For more information visit https://www.mindbeacon.com/

Date: Wednesday, January 20, 2021Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

