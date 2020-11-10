Mind Cure Announces Hiring Of Award-Winning Experimental Scientist Dr. Ryan Hartwell As Chief Science Officer

An experienced life sciences doctor, researcher, inventor and entrepreneur, Dr. Hartwell will lead Mind Cure's research efforts as it explores a range of new psychoactive substances and their therapeutic benefits

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQB: MCURF) ( "Mind Cure" or the "Corporation") is pleased today to announce the hiring of Dr. Ryan Hartwell as the company's Chief Science Officer.A trusted and respected leader in the life sciences community, Dr. Hartwell is also a successful entrepreneur and inventor with extensive regulatory experience in new drug and natural health product research and development. With a rigorous clinical research approach, Dr. Hartwell will lead all scientific efforts at Mind Cure alongside the company's scientific advisory board.

"We have assembled a team of exceptional scientific advisors, and Dr. Hartwell is the perfect person to both lead them and guide our overall scientific efforts as we find new ways to treat mental health," said Philip Tapley, Mind Cure Chairman, President, and CEO."Dr. Hartwell will be integral to our goal of bringing new psychoactive and psychedelic drugs, treatments and technologies to market, with proper research and scientific validation."

Dr. Hartwell has served on Mind Cure's scientific advisory board for several months and is looking forward to the opportunity to further establish Mind Cure as a leader in the mental health revolution through research and science. "After a decade of researching solutions to prevent and treat physical scars, I am thrilled to join Mind Cure and the world-class team of scientists and researchers working towards a cure for psychological scarring," said Dr. Ryan Hartwell. "From all that we have learned in studying psychedelics, the opportunity to chart a new path toward a better understanding and discovery of effective medicines provides tremendous potential to transform mental health and aging wellness."

Dr. Hartwell will serve a key role in the advancement of Mind Cure's science-first approach to research and product development and will lead the company's efforts to explore a range of new psychoactive and psychedelic substances and their therapeutic benefits. Mind Cure is focused on developing safe and effective new drugs and treatments and bringing them to market with proper scientific validation and medical and regulatory compliance.

About Dr. Ryan Hartwell

Dr. Ryan Hartwell is an experienced scientist, inventor, researcher and entrepreneur. He earned his Ph.D. in Experimental Medicine at UBC, receiving the Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute Award for Top Graduating Doctoral Student and Rising Star in Research. Dr. Hartwell also has a strong record of successful start-ups and is a co-inventor of FS2 and AI-001 cell therapy. Prior to undertaking his Ph.D., he cofounded ATS Biotech Inc., an advanced, biomedical wound care (medical device) company specializing in the development and manufacture of medical devices.

Dr. Hartwell holds a faculty position at UBC and is active managing teams and conducting research. He possesses first-hand experience in FDA, EU, HC, CFDA and Japan Regulatory filings for drug products, medical devices and natural health products, and has published 20 peer-reviewed articles, 26 presentation abstracts and holds four patents.

As an active member of the academic and life sciences community, Dr. Hartwell continues to lecture for the UBC Department of Surgery, as well as to lead investigator-forums and workshops at major local, national and international conferences. Prior to receiving his Ph.D., Dr. Hartwell attended the University of Ottawa, graduating with honours in Biochemistry and shortly thereafter as conducting research in Free Radicals in Medicine at the National University of Singapore under world-renowned researcher and industry leader, Professor Barry Halliwell.

The Company has granted a total of 500,000 stock options to Dr. Hartwell pursuant to the terms of his executive employment agreement and the Company's incentive stock option plan (the "Plan"). The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.64 and subject to the terms of the Plan. Additionally, 50,000 options were granted under the Plan to certain employees, consultants, or advisors of the Company at an exercise price of $0.71 and are also subject to the terms of the Plan.

About Mind Cure Health Inc.

Mind Cure is a mental health and wellness company with a mission to identify, develop and commercialize products that ease suffering, increase productivity, and enhance mental health. It is the therapeutic potential of nootropics, psychoactive products, and psychedelic substances to treat the profound distress of a world suffering from a mental health crisis that led to the formation of Mind Cure.

