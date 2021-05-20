Mimo Monitors Launches MService For Convenience And Cost-Effective Remote Device Management

CHICAGO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimo Monitors ( www.MimoMonitors.com), the experts in small touchscreen displays, are pleased to announce the launch of MService, Mimo Monitors' remote management software that will allow for convenient and comprehensive display management from any location. MService allows Mimo Monitors to expand on their reputation for top-notch customer service by allowing customers a one-stop-shop for software or hardware needs at an extremely competitive price.

"Mimo Monitors prides itself on being a customer service-centric company, providing easy touchpoints for communication with our team and cultivating lasting customer relationships," said David Anderson, President of Mimo Monitors. "By including a remote device management option customers will no longer need to go elsewhere for those needs. They can utilize us for both hardware and device management and know that we will prioritize them, as we've always done."

Custom-tailored for Mimo Monitors' hardware and installed on all devices, MService allows for easy and seamless management of a limitless number of devices stationed anywhere around the globe. Users can manage devices on their internal network or, if they wish, will be able to login to Mimo's cloud-based online portal and manage devices installed worldwide. The software provides a wide range of device needs like health monitoring, diagnostics, rebooting, manipulating device settings (such as brightness, volume, etc.), changing network settings, installing / uninstalling applications, updating and remotely configuring Mimo Monitors software applications including MTemp and digital signage presented via Mimo's kiosk software, MLock.

MService will be available as of June 2021 and at a cost of $59.00 per tablet per year or at a perpetual license of $99.00. For more information on MService visit: https://www.mimomonitors.com/products/mimo-m-service

About Mimo Monitors:

Mimo Monitors ( www.mimomonitors.com) was founded in 2008 to provide customers and partners with personalized customer service and the best quality small footprint small displays, touch screens, and tablets at the best value. Striving to provide customers with a technical partnership to develop customized solutions with leading edge technologies, Mimo Monitors has grown into a leading supplier of touch solutions for a wide variety of markets and Fortune 500 companies such as Google, Hertz, and VeriFone. From interactive POP digital signage, to desktop and mounted control panels, to point of sale systems, hands-on kiosks, and portable applications, our unique single USB connection allows for a myriad of innovative applications.

