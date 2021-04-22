MiMedx To Host First Quarter 2021 Operating And Financial Results Conference Call On April 29

MARIETTA, Ga., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) ("MiMedx" or the "Company"), an industry leader in utilizing amniotic tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 after the market close on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. MiMedx management will host a webcast and conference call to review its results on Thursday, April 29, 2021, beginning at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Participating on the call will be Timothy R. Wright, Chief Executive Officer, and Peter M. Carlson, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call can be accessed using the following information:

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/g7jeztsfU.S. Investors: 877-359-9508International Investors: 224-357-2393Conference ID: 8590533

A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days on the Company's website at www.mimedx.com following the conclusion of the event.

About MiMedxMiMedx is an industry leader in utilizing amniotic tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, developing and distributing placental tissue allografts with patent-protected, proprietary processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. As a pioneer in placental biologics, we have both a core business, focused on addressing the needs of patients with acute and chronic non-healing wounds, and a promising late-stage pipeline targeted at decreasing pain and improving function for patients with degenerative musculoskeletal conditions. We derive our products from human placental tissues and process these tissues using our proprietary methods, including the PURION ® process. We employ Current Good Tissue Practices, Current Good Manufacturing Practices, and terminal sterilization to produce our allografts. MiMedx has supplied over two million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

Contact: InvestorsJack Howarth404-360-5681 investorrelations@mimedx.com