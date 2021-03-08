MiMedx Announces Appointment Of Phyllis Gardner, M.D. To Board Of Directors

Noted biopharmaceutical thought leader adds academic, research and industry expertise

MARIETTA, Ga., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) ("MiMedx" or the "Company"), an industry leader in utilizing birth tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, today announced the appointment of Phyllis Gardner, M.D. to its Board of Directors. Regarded for her contributions and accomplishments across academia, biotechnology, and the healthcare industry, Dr. Gardner, a professor of medicine at the Stanford University School of Medicine and distinguished business leader, brings to MiMedx more than 35 years of experience, marked by numerous national awards and honors. She has conducted extensive research in cell biology and gene therapy, and is widely published in the fields of cell biology and pharmacology.

Timothy R. Wright, MiMedx Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Dr. Gardner is a recognized expert in her fields, with outstanding clinical research experience and training. Her insight, perspective and strategic expertise will be invaluable as we propel our late-stage pipeline toward biologic registration, and guide MiMedx into the future of regenerative therapeutics."

M. Kathleen Behrens, Ph.D., Chair of the MiMedx Board of Directors, added, "We are fortunate to welcome Dr. Gardner to the MiMedx Board as a physician, voice for science, and business leader with company-building experience and orientation toward medical innovation. Her probing intellect and strong ethical compass distinguish her in the field of life sciences and her appointment reflects our commitment to ensuring we have a diverse mix of viewpoints and expertise guiding the Company's future and direction."

"It is with great pleasure that I join a company with such scientific potential to address unmet medical needs, complemented by a uniquely accomplished Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer," stated Phyllis Gardner, M.D. "The field of regenerative medicine and tissue technology holds tremendous promise, and I look forward to assisting the Company in achieving its goal of advancing the scientific rigor of the category in a way that makes a difference for patients."

About Phyllis Gardner, M.D.

Dr. Gardner has spent more than 35 years in academia, medicine and industry. She has served on the board of directors of several public and private companies, including Revance Therapeutics, Inc. since 2006, Corium International, Inc. from November 2007 to December 2018, and CohBar, Inc. from February 2019 to present. Dr. Gardner has also served as an advisor to Change Health Care, Inc. from April 2019 to present. From June 1999 to July 2014, she served in various capacities including as an Adjunct Partner at Essex Woodlands Health Ventures, a growth equity firm that focuses on the healthcare industry (and a predecessor firm to EW Healthcare Partners, a holder of MiMedx Series B Preferred Stock). Additionally, Dr. Gardner has been a member of the Harvard Medical School Board of Fellows since April 2013 and is a scientific reviewer for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.

She began her academic medical career at Stanford University, where she has held several positions including Senior Associate Dean for Education and Student Affairs and remains today as Professor of Medicine. From 1994 to 1998, she took a leave of absence from Stanford University to serve as Principal Scientist, Vice President of Research and Head of ALZA Technology Institute, a major drug delivery company.

Dr. Gardner earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of Illinois and a Doctor of Medicine degree from Harvard Medical School. She trained in Internal Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital, followed by Chief Residency at Stanford University Hospital and post-doctoral fellowships at Columbia University and University College London.

About MiMedx

MiMedx is an industry leader in utilizing birth tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, developing and distributing placental tissue allografts with patent-protected, proprietary processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. As a pioneer in placental biologics, we have both a core business, focused on addressing the needs of patients with acute and chronic non-healing wounds, and a promising late-stage pipeline targeted at decreasing pain and improving function for patients with degenerative musculoskeletal conditions. We derive our products from human placental tissues and process these tissues using our proprietary processing methods, including the PURION® process. We employ Current Good Tissue Practices, Current Good Manufacturing Practices, and terminal sterilization to produce our allografts. MiMedx has supplied over two million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

