Mimecast Now Certified In The ServiceNow Store

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast (MIME) - Get Report today announced it has received certification of its application with ServiceNow, available now in the ServiceNow Store . Certification by ServiceNow is only granted to apps available in the store and signifies that Mimecast has successfully completed a set of defined tests focused on Now Platform security, compatibility, performance, and integration interoperability. The certification also helps ensure that best practices are utilized in the design and implementation of Mimecast with ServiceNow.

The new integration is engineered to boost helpdesk efficiencies by allowing customers to remain in the ServiceNow administrative console and toggle to the appropriate Mimecast security action they wish to perform. This gives joint customers the ability to quickly and easily monitor the health of their critical infrastructure, such as email queue volumes, and automatically respond to issues before they become a potential problem.

Mimecast and ServiceNow joint customers will benefit from the added layers of efficiency offered by quick access to routine functions, all from one application. Mimecast has identified the most frequently performed functions, previously managed exclusively in the Mimecast administrative console, and have moved them fully into ServiceNow. Actions available within the ServiceNow console include managing the hold queue, managing URLs and senders, and tracking the status of Mimecast services.

"Actions within an administrative console need to be rapid and automated in order to remediate issues in a timely manner and keep your organization operational at all times," said Jules Martin, vice president of business development at Mimecast. "By integrating with ServiceNow, our joint customers will be able to get the best out of the tools they use to drive efficiency."

Mimecast (MIME) - Get Report was born in 2003 with a focus on delivering relentless protection. Each day, we take on cyber disruption for our tens of thousands of customers around the globe; always putting them first, and never giving up on tackling their biggest security challenges together. We are the company that built an intentional and scalable design ideology that solves the number one cyberattack vector - email. We continuously invest to thoughtfully integrate brand protection, security awareness training, web security, compliance and other essential capabilities. Mimecast is here to help protect large and small organizations from malicious activity, human error and technology failure; and to lead the movement toward building a more resilient world. Learn more about us at www.mimecast.com.

