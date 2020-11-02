Mimecast Named A Gartner Enterprise Information Archiving Leader For The 6th Consecutive Year For Its Enterprise Information Archiving Solution

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (MIME) - Get Report, a leading email security and cyber resilience company, was identified as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving for the sixth year in a row. The report evaluates the enterprise information archiving market and compares vendors based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute.

"As a majority of people have transitioned to working remotely, compliance requirements will evolve, and organizations need to ensure their data is protected and accessible," said Garth Landers, director of product marketing at Mimecast. "To meet these requirements, respond to litigation, and stay ahead of ever-changing regulations, organizations must deploy an archive solution that will help protect and preserve data while accelerating the search for emails and other data. Customers also require deep expertise on how to make migrating from legacy archive solutions easy as well as assistance in cloud to cloud M365 migrations."

Mimecast Cloud Archive provides an all-in-one service that is designed to keep corporate knowledge available and protected, while simplifying data management and administration. The solution is engineered to provide employees with rapid Outlook email search and content retrieval though an intuitive search interface. Customers gain business insights and can create a secure, digital corporate memory while reducing costs and risk for legal and compliance teams. They can also help reduce the time and costs required to respond to compliance and e-discovery events.

"Since implementation of the Mimecast Product Suite, we have been able to streamline our retention, recover, and discovery processes to a level that has reduce[d] overall effort for these activities by more than 90%," said an IS Data Security and Network Manager in the retail industry via Gartner Peer Insights. "The team now uses the functionality more in their day to day activities than was ever anticipated. The features are much better suited for our type of business then the native tools in MS O365."

"Mimecast archiving is a fantastic, easy to use product," said a System Integrator in the Finance industry via Gartner Peer Insights. "E-discovery is great, and your compliance team will love you for using it."

More than 16,000 customers globally currently rely on Mimecast Cloud Archive to help meet their archiving, data management, e-discovery, and compliance needs.

Mimecast prioritizes innovation and anticipates that it will release additional features for instant message support for Microsoft Teams, predictive coding for e-discovery and data protection for OneDrive over the next several months. To access a complimentary copy of the October 2020 f u ll Gartner report and learn more about Mimecast Cloud Archive, visit mimecast.com.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

