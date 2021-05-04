Milwaukee Tool To Expand Corporate Operations Into Downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milwaukee Tool is proud to announce the expansion of their corporate operations into downtown Milwaukee, Wis. The company's current global headquarters in Brookfield, Wis., will remain the central location for the company's corporate operations. This new expansion will provide increased space to accommodate the company's rapid growth. Anticipated to open in October, this building will house 1,200 employees within the next 3 years.

"Over the past ten years we've grown at an incredible rate, not just across the country and the world, but also at our global headquarters in Wisconsin. By extending our corporate presence into downtown Milwaukee, we are poised for continued growth. As one of the largest employers in Southeastern Wisconsin, we're thrilled to expand our presence in the city, as we continue to attract, retain, and recruit from a diverse pool of local talent," said Steve Richman, Milwaukee Tool Group President.

Milwaukee will invest more than $30 million to purchase and renovate a vacant 333,000-square-foot building in downtown Milwaukee. This building will act as an extension of the company's global headquarters in Brookfield. Milwaukee Tool's initial plans include housing at least 1,210 employees at this location within the next 3 years; however, the company has the option to expand the office space by adding 150,000-square-feet, for up to an additional 790 employees.

While U.S. manufacturing and distribution are an integral part of Milwaukee Tool's global footprint, the disruptive innovation for the trades all starts at the Global Headquarters in Southeastern Wisconsin. Over the last decade, the company redeveloped 190,000-square-feet of space in Brookfield to accommodate research and development, product development, proto-typing, packaging design, marketing, sales, training facilities, and administrative offices. In 2017, Milwaukee Tool completed construction and took occupancy of a new 200,000-square-foot, four-story office building on the same campus, and took occupancy of an additional 116,300-square-foot building in January 2020. With a recent announcement of a new campus in Menomonee Falls, a West Bend-based manufacturing plant, and this new expansion into downtown Milwaukee, the company is positioned to stay in the heart of Wisconsin long-term.

By the end of 2021, the company will have over 3,100 employees located in Wisconsin.

More About Milwaukee's Growth & U.S. Investments Milwaukee has designed, engineered, and manufactured products in the United States since 1924 and is dedicated to driving growth and creating jobs in the U.S.

"Throughout the last decade, Milwaukee Tool has experienced rapid growth across the globe, with sales growing more than 20% each year. Amid this growth, we're going to continue aggressively investing in our product development, and diversifying our manufacturing base through expansion projects in the United States," said Joe Galli, Chief Executive Officer at Techtronic Industries.

In the last five years, Milwaukee has invested $368 million in domestic expansion projects and now employs more than 5,900 people in the U.S.

Currently, the company has manufacturing, distribution, and operations presences around the nation in Greenwood, Grenada, Olive Branch, and Jackson, MS, as well as in Brookfield, Menomonee Falls, Mukwonago, and Sun Prairie, WI, and Greenwood, IN.

About Milwaukee Tool Milwaukee Tool, founded in 1924, is a global leader in delivering innovative solutions to the professional construction trades, offering increased productivity and unmatched durability. Milwaukee Tool has had a presence in the US since its founding in 1924, and has invested significantly over the last decade to further increase its US footprint in manufacturing, R&D, office and distribution space. Whether it is through their world-leading M12™, M18™, and MX FUEL™ cordless systems, the ground-breaking performance of their M12 and M18 FUEL™ products, jobsite lighting, time-saving accessories, or innovative hand tool and storage products, Milwaukee® is dedicated to delivering a steady stream of advanced, trade-specific solutions. Milwaukee Tool is a Brookfield, Wisconsin-based subsidiary of Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (TTI) (HKEx stock code: 669, ADR symbol: TTNDY). For more information on the full line of Milwaukee® products, please call 1-800-SAWDUST or visit www.milwaukeetool.com.

