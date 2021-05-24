Milwaukee County Public Transit Rolls Out New Air Filtration Treatment To Prevent Airborne Spread Of Viruses On Public Buses

MILWAUKEE, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announced it is implementing a new air filtration system to help prevent the airborne spread of viruses - including COVID-19 - and make public buses safer.

MILWAUKEE, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announced it is implementing a new air filtration system to help prevent the airborne spread of viruses - including COVID-19 - and make public buses safer. MCTS is using the Aeris Guard Bioactive Filter Treatment, a first-of-its-kind spray that coats each bus ' regular HVAC filters with a special polymer that controls the host bacteria and pathogens, including those which harbors SARS-CoV-2. A single application helps control and capture bacteria for up to three months, keeping public transportation riders safe for longer periods of time.

"We 're excited to partner with Milwaukee County on this first deployment of the Aeris COVID defense system on an American public transit system," said Aeris CEO, Peter Bush. "Milwaukeeans can ride with peace of mind knowing they now receive the same protection from COVID-19 that other parts of the world have on a daily basis after adopting this technology."

Many public transit officials are facing obstacles when looking to improve indoor ventilation, as most existing solutions are expensive, not scientifically proven, or incompatible with existing HVAC systems. The Aeris Guard Bioactive Filter Treatment, developed by Aeris Environmental, is affordable and increases filtration efficacy without decreasing airflow or placing extra strain on vehicle ventilation systems.

"Throughout the pandemic, MCTS has worked to ensure that buses continue to safely serve county residents," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. "The introduction of this innovative air filtration treatment system is just the latest tool we 're using to keep our employees and riders safe."

Mass transit remains the most accessible and affordable option for many Americans getting to and from workplaces, hospitals, schools, grocery stores, etc. For the 28 million Americans who don't have access to cars, public transit is the only option. The CDC advises reducing indoor airborne transmission of the virus by improving ventilation and upgrading HVAC filtration, but buses, trains, and subway cars rely on heating and cooling systems which recirculate the air and can spread virus particles. Restoring trust among the public in America's public transit options through proper virus mitigation is critical to fully reopening our economy.

Aeris Environmental is a global leader in developing green cleaning products and employs over 50 researchers, chemists, microbiologists, and medical engineers across the United States and around the world. The Guard Bioactive Filter Treatment, part of Aeris' COVID Defense System, is manufactured in the U.S.

For more information on Aeris' Guard Bioactive Filter Treatment and the COVID Defense System, go to https://www.powertronglobal.com/covid-defense-faq/ .

For more on MCTS 's response to COVID-19, please visit RideMCTS.com/Coronavirus .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/milwaukee-county-public-transit-rolls-out-new-air-filtration-treatment-to-prevent-airborne-spread-of-viruses-on-public-buses-301297813.html

SOURCE Aeris USA