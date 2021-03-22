Milton Security To Host Weekly Q&A On Cybersecurity Basics

In an effort to bring knowledge to the public about the importance of Cybersecurity, CEO of Milton Security is taking questions.

BREA, Calif., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milton Security, a leading provider of Threat Hunting as a Service, XDR & MDR (MxDR) SOC Services, by way of CEO James McMurry, will be answering basic cybersecurity questions over the next 12 weeks in an effort to bring awareness to data and network security.

Statista reports that in 2020, there were a total of 1,001 cases of data breach in the U.S. affecting over 155 Million people whose data was exposed. So far in 2021, the U.S. has seen data breaches from organizations like MultiCare, SITA, Kroger, and many others, including the California DMV.

"We get a lot of questions about what we do, how we do it, and why it's necessary," said Ethan Coulter, President of Milton Security. "So we've decided to compile the most common questions, along with others that get submitted to us, into a weekly email over the next 12 weeks in hopes that we can share some of the knowledge we have gained over the last decade and a half." Milton Security Chief Operating Officer, Eric Cowperthwaite noted, "Our customers depend on our skills and talents to keep their data safe, but we can't fully protect our valley if we don't stop poking holes in the dam."

For the next 12 weeks, Milton Security will be sending out emails with answers to the most common and the most relevant questions received from customers and through social channels. Questions will include how data is collected, what the data is used for, what are the different types of threat hunting, and what to do when there is an alert? The Q&A emails will go out every Thursday through July 1, 2021.

"While it will always be important to have teams providing MDR and XDR, understanding the basics about cybersecurity is crucial to a part of protecting data, and ultimately people, from malicious attacks," said James McMurry, CEO of Milton Security. "That's why we're taking our 14 years of experience and all the questions that we repeatedly get and asking our networks to send us their most basic questions so that we can begin to share this knowledge. While many have been quoted saying it, 'Knowledge is power,' is especially true when you're trying to keep nation-state actors off your network and out of your data."

Join our list and ask any questions here: https://www.miltonsecurity.com/questions

About Milton SecurityMilton Security operates a 24*7*365 unique Extended Detection & Response/Managed Detection & Response (MxDR) service that provides Threat Hunting As A Service using customers' existing security infrastructure. For 14 years, Milton's team of Threat Hunters have stopped thousands of threats and assisted organizations in protecting themselves around the clock. Milton focuses on the best combination of AI, ML, and Human Correlation, to scout for threats, assist with incident response activities and protect hundreds of customers around the clock.

It's Milton Security. Obviously, We Protect Your Brand. www.miltonsecurity.com | +1.888.674.9001 | info@miltonsecurity.comMilton Security, Inc.®, is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business started in 2007.

