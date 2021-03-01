Milton Security Introduces Variable Billing; Easing Financial Strain During Pandemic

With organizations tightening their financial purse strings as the pandemic is set to cross the one-year mark, Milton Security introduced a variable billing plan that allows clients the option of annual, quarterly, or monthly billing to ease the burden on making network protection a priority.

Milton Security's services portfolio is aimed at relieving organizations from the constant worry about advanced adversaries targeting their networks and data while operational challenges in our new reality keep coming up. The new variable billing options are just one way that Milton Security is helping clients steward their finances and continuing to keep a watchful eye on their network infrastructure.

"With nation-state activity and ransomware attacks at an all-time high, keeping cyber security a top priority is even more critical for our current and future clients," said Milton Security President Ethan Coulter. "By introducing variable billing at the annual, quarterly, or monthly increments, we're taking an additional step to remove financial barriers that would prevent those initiatives from continuing or even getting started."

Based on internal data analysis, Milton Security found that the activity of malicious actors targeting its customers increased by over 127% in Q4, 2020. This increase is closely related to the new reality of a remote workforce. The challenge for security teams has never been greater, and with this comes the need to scale.

"We never want our clients to have to choose between protecting their network and keeping the doors open," said Milton Security CEO James McMurry. "With variable payment options, our clients can retain our services even during a time when the month-to-month operations may be unknown. We want to be great partners during this unstable time in history, and allowing clients to choose their billing cycles is one way that we are able to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them and lock arms to keep their data and networks secure."

About Milton SecurityMilton Security operates a 24*7*365 unique Extended Detection & Response/Managed Detection & Response (MxDR) service that provides Threat Hunting As A Service using customers' existing security infrastructure. For 14 years, Milton's team of Threat Hunters have stopped thousands of threats and assisted organizations in protecting themselves around the clock. Milton focuses on the best combination of AI, ML, and Human Correlation, to scout for threats, assist with incident response activities and protect hundreds of customers around the clock.

