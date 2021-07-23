Milton Security Announces Monthly Virtual Whiskey Tasting Experience

BREA, Calif., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milton Security, a leading provider of Threat Hunting as a Service, XDR & MDR (MxDR) SOC Services, has announced a monthly whiskey tasting event with CEO and Founder, James McMurry. The events will be held on the third Friday of each month at 16:00 PST and will include a curated flight of whiskey samples and a virtual tasting event.

Registrants are entered for an exclusive invite of up to ten people per month, must be over the legal age to drink, and must live in the contiguous United States. During the event, McMurry will walk participants through the whiskey flight tastings and offer a chance to network and discuss a range of topics.

"Everyone knows I'm passionate about whiskey, bourbon in particular, cybersecurity, and my hatred of beets," said James McMurry, CEO of Milton Security, who goes by the handle of WhiskeyHacker on his social media accounts. "I thought this would be a great way to bring people together around different passions and offer a chance to network and discuss anything, whether it's Cybersecurity, sea stories, horses, or really anything that comes to mind. I'm looking forward to getting groups of people together from different backgrounds and sharing my passions with them."

The invitees will be selected in the first week of each month and will receive a curated flight of different whiskeys chosen by McMurry and a personal invite to a virtual meeting room for the tasting and discussions. Each month a new group will be selected and emailed to confirm their place. If a participant is unable to attend, they will be re-entered the next month and a replacement will be chosen.

McMurry added, "Coming off of our 4th VetCon at DEFCON 29, this will be a fun way to engage with and connect with our partners, clients, and those who are interested in whiskey and cybersecurity. I'm already starting to think about what flight I will put together for our inaugural event and it's going to be great."

People can register at the following link as long as they are over the legal age to consume alcohol and live in the contiguous United States: https://www.miltonsecurity.com/company/virtual-whiskey-tasting-experience

About Milton Security

Milton Security operates a 24*7*365 unique Extended Detection & Response/Managed Detection & Response (MxDR) service that provides Threat Hunting As A Service using customers' existing security infrastructure. For 14 years, Milton's team of Threat Hunters have stopped thousands of threats and assisted organizations in protecting themselves around the clock. Milton focuses on the best combination of AI, ML, and Human Correlation, to scout for threats, assist with incident response activities and protect hundreds of customers around the clock.

It's Milton Security. Obviously, We Protect Your Brand.

www.miltonsecurity.com

Milton Security, Inc.®, is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business started in 2007.

