Milton Security And Cyber Defense Technologies Team Up For VETCON IV At DEFCON 29

BREA, Calif. and DULLES, Va., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a go! Co-Founders Milton Security, a leading provider of Threat Hunting as a Service, XDR & MDR (MxDR) SOC Services, and Cyber Defense Technologies (CDT), a niche services firm providing security solutions for mission critical systems, jointly announce an in-person VETCON IV at DEFCON 29 in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

Co-founded in 2018 by Jim McMurry and William Kimble, the founders of Milton Security and Cyber Defense Technologies, respectively, the VETCON conference became an official event of the DEFCON Hacker Conference in order to connect and support veterans in the Information Security field. While remotely held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event has been green-lit as an in-person and virtual event at the 2021 DEFCON 29 conference.

"Last year's virtual event just wasn't the same," said Jim McMurry, CEO and Founder of Milton Security and Co-founder of VETCON. "We're so excited to be back in-person with our fellow veterans this year and we're putting together an event that people will remember for years. For those of us vets that have, well, 'fond' wouldn't be the right word — certain memories of going to MEPS when we enlisted, VETCON is definitely going to bring some good laughs."

This year's VETCON theme is "RECALLED." Veterans who attend in-person have a chance to earn a limited edition challenge coin and shirt along with other VETCON swag. Each service will be pitted against the others to compete at different challenges. One service will reign supreme at the end of the night and carry forward bragging rights until next year's event.

William Kimble, CEO and Founder of Cyber Defense Technologies added, "Jim and I have been hosting VETCON for the last four years and every year we try to make it more unique, FUN, and memorable. While we provide an avenue for Veterans in the InfoSec community to network with each other, we design the event to be much more than a typical networking event, for example, the Nerf Qualification Range. VETCON "RECALLED" will be no different. At our last in-person VETCON, we had about 2,000 people and this year, as we all continue to recover from the pandemic, we are excited to bring the veteran community back together through networking, games, and some friendly interservice competition."

The event is open to all DEFCON attendees with a focus on military veterans. VETCON "RECALLED", will take place starting at 2100 on August 8th. The VETCON planners are expecting around 500 people in attendance. For those that cannot attend in person, the VETCON discord channel is an option for virtual attendance. Further details will be provided as the date approaches. To follow along for future updates, follow @VetConActual on Twitter or visit the website at www.vetconactual.com

About Cyber Defense Technologies

Cyber Defense Technologies (CDT), based in Dulles, Virginia, provides niche cyber capabilities to critical security missions since 2010. As a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), the firm is comprised of a cadre of 85% US Military Veterans. CDT's motivation remains focused on securing critical technologies that preserve national security domains. CDT employees are individually selected, highly credentialed, and average 15 years of InfoSec experience. CDT provides mission support solutions through Penetration Testing, Secure System Design, and Regulatory Compliance Readiness.

Security Driven. Mission Focused.

www.cyberdefensetechnologies.com | +1.800.658.1846 | info@cdt-us.com Cyber Defense Technologies℠ is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business started in 2010.

CDT Media Contact: Stacy Jutras Marketing Manager stacy.jutras@cyberdefensetechnologies.com ‪571.393.1379

About Milton Security

Milton Security operates a 24*7*365 unique Extended Detection & Response/Managed Detection & Response (MxDR) service that provides Threat Hunting As A Service using customers' existing security infrastructure. For 14 years, Milton's team of Threat Hunters have stopped thousands of threats and assisted organizations in protecting themselves around the clock. Milton focuses on the best combination of AI, ML, and Human Correlation, to scout for threats, assist with incident response activities and protect hundreds of customers around the clock.

It's Milton Security. Obviously, We Protect Your Brand.

www.miltonsecurity.com | +1.888.674.9001 | info@miltonsecurity.com Milton Security, Inc.®, is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business started in 2007.

Milton Media Contact: Sal Vilardo Marketing 314459@email4pr.com 714.515.4011

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/milton-security-and-cyber-defense-technologies-team-up-for-vetcon-iv-at-defcon-29-301334072.html

SOURCE Milton Security