Milstein Properties Supports Kaufman Music Center's "Musical Storefront" Series

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milstein Properties is proud to support Kaufman Music Center's recently unveiled "Musical Storefronts" series, which provides local musicians an opportunity to publicly showcase their talent and work to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through March 31st, musicians will be performing in various locations on Manhattan's Upper West Side as part of the series, which will incorporate everything from classical chamber music and opera to Broadway performance and jazz.

Milstein Properties' 30 Lincoln Plaza building is one of the hosts of the street-level concerts, with musicians performing from behind the storefront glass with sound amplified to the exterior for a concert that is COVID-compliant and safe for both pedestrians and the musicians. To limit the audience size for increased safety, concerts are announced on the day of the event via a QR code posted outside each storefront location.

A Legacy of Support for Arts and Culture

Building on the legacy of Paul Milstein, a visionary developer of the Lincoln Square area, the Milstein family has supported the arts since the original development of Lincoln Center across from Lincoln Plaza in the early 1960s. The construction of the Lincoln Center Festival office space was funded by the Milstein Family Foundation in 1996. Paul Milstein Plaza, named in 1997, and its 2008 successor, Paul Milstein Pool and Terrace, occupy a central place on the Lincoln Center campus. The Milstein family have also provided major support for WNET programs and hosted a number of their launch events in iconic New York City locations.

"In keeping with our history of opening up our properties for public benefit during times of crisis, we were pleased to donate street-level retail space to help Kaufman Music Center sustain live musical performance in this pandemic," said Howard P. Milstein, Chairman and CEO of Milstein Properties. "Anything that brings the community together is worthwhile; moreover, the arts and culture are the lifeblood of New York. We look forward to being of further assistance in revitalization efforts as our city reopens."

The Milstein family has also been instrumental in supporting New York City during other crises. Earlier this year, Emigrant Bank - which is owned and operated by the Milsteins - donated a supply of more than 1 million N95 masks to Weill Cornell, Columbia Presbyterian and New York City first responders. In 2012, Emigrant donated $2.3 million to first responders who were impacted by Superstorm Sandy. And in the wake of 9/11, the Milstein family and their companies were deeply involved in supporting rescue and recovery efforts—including by opening their buildings in Battery Park City and Midtown Manhattan to relief workers and supplies.

Full Lineup of the Best in New York City Musical Entertainment

Kaufman Music Center's Musical Storefront Series features more than 100 musicians from New York City. Performers will include Broadway stars from shows including Hamilton, Tootsie, and Company. Upcoming artists in the series include JACK Quartet, Orli Shaham, Caroline Shaw, Gil Shaham, Chrystal E. Williams, Attacca Quartet, Timo Andres, Adam Tendler, Gabrielle Stravelli and Rubén Rengel as well as Kaufman Music Center 2020-21 Artists-in-Residence Conrad Tao and Lisa Bielawa, plus many more.

While providing a platform to perform publicly and market artists' original work, the concert series is also paying each artist and auxiliary staff member full concert hall rates for each performance.

For more information about Kaufman Center and its Musical Storefront Series, visit https://www.kaufmanmusiccenter.org/mch/musical-storefronts-series/.

About Kaufman Music Center

Kaufman Music Center transforms lives through music education and performance. Founded in 1952 as a community music school, today's Kaufman Music Center is leveling the playing field for kids all over NYC and beyond with innovative programs making music education accessible for 4,000 students of all ages and backgrounds each year at Special Music School; Lucy Moses School, a community arts school for all ages; and groundbreaking teen new music programs like Face the Music and Luna Composition Lab. At Merkin Hall, more than 50,000 audience members each year connect with music at performances ranging from classical to cutting-edge.

About Milstein Properties

Over the course of three generations, the Milstein Family has been one of the leading real estate families in New York, with a well-established record of success in both commercial and residential real estate development and management. Over the years, Milstein Properties has developed or acquired more than 50,000 apartments, 20 million square feet of office space, and 8,000 hotel rooms across the New York metropolitan area. In addition to extensive experience in development and ownership, the Milstein Family has deep knowledge of the construction, management, and brokerage businesses through its leadership and management of Starrett Housing Corporation, National Kinney, Timko Contracting, Douglas Elliman, and Milford Management.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/milstein-properties-supports-kaufman-music-centers-musical-storefront-series-301222831.html

SOURCE Milstein Properties