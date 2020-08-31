Milo Riverso Elected Chairman Of Design Professionals Coalition

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Milo E. Riverso, Ph.D., P.E., CCM, president and chief executive officer of STV, has been named chairman of the Design Professionals Coalition (DPC), a national organization consisting of senior executives from the leading design and engineering firms across the United States. Riverso's three-year term was effective beginning in August.

In this role, Riverso will serve as the lead voice for the DPC, which has been representing the governmental affairs and business interests of the design industry's largest firms since its founding in 1983. Recent programming developed by the DPC for its members has included such urgent and timely topics as diversity and inclusion in the workplace, cybersecurity, and best practices for delivering high-quality services remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I have been passionately engaged in the DPC for nearly a decade now, and I'm honored to be able to continue serving this vital organization for our industry as its chairman for the next three years," Riverso said. "The DPC provides a valuable resource to our industry by bringing together some of our best thought leaders to discuss lessons learned and best practices."

"Milo is exactly the kind of leader our coalition needs to guide us through these challenging times," said Debra Cohen Gordon, DPC vice president. "He has a strong vision for our industry and has been a mentor to many. We look forward to his leadership."

The DPC consists of 60 member firms and traditionally holds general membership meetings twice a year. Senior principals represent member firms in the coalition.

The DPC was initiated in 1983 as an informal group of senior principals working to address procurement issues that would have precluded leading architectural/engineering firms from competing for federal contracts. The Design Professionals later became the first American Council of Engineering Companies Coalition.

Riverso joined STV in 2005 as senior vice president of its construction management division, eventually becoming president of the firm in 2009, and chief executive officer two years later. During his tenure, STV has grown geographically, taken on increasingly complex assignments, and has seen its revenue increase by more than 70 percent.

Riverso has a long history of serving the design and construction industry. He is a chairman emeritus of the board of the New York Chapter of the ACE (Architecture Construction Engineering) Mentor Program of America, and former chairman of the Manhattan College Mentoring Program Board, the Construction Management Association of America (CMAA), and the New York Building Congress. Riverso is also on the Board of Advisors of the Center for Buildings, Infrastructure and Public Space at Columbia University, and is a member of Manhattan College's Board of Trustees. Additionally, he was recently elected to the prestigious National Academy of Construction and was named a CMAA Fellow.

Founded more than 100 years ago, STV is a leader in providing engineering, architectural, planning, environmental, and program/construction management services for transportation systems, infrastructure, buildings, energy, and other facilities.

