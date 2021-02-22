Millstone Medical Outsourcing Reaches 600-Employee Mark

FALL RIVER, Mass., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Millstone Medical Outsourcing, the industry partner of choice for medical manufacturers' post-manufacturing and aftermarket services, is proud to announce it has reached the milestone of 600 employees for the first time in company history. This comes as Millstone posted year-over-year growth of 16% in its twentieth year in business.

Reaching the 600-employee mark comes just 18 months after the milestone of 500. With innovation in the industry focusing on supply chain integration and resiliency, Millstone's expanded staffing includes additional manufacturing and senior positions in supply chain and operations.

Employee milestone, facility growth

These markers of continued strategic growth come just six months after Millstone announced the completion of construction on its Fall River, Massachusetts Headquarter Campus. The expansion added 60,000 square feet of state-of-the-art warehouse and office space to the Fall River facility, bringing the campus to over 124,000 square feet of production space. The addition included 4,500 square feet of mechanical inspection, 31,000 square feet of warehouse area, and 6,000 square feet of kitting space, in addition to expanded and upgraded office, conference, and meeting room areas for continued staff growth. These additions complemented the existing 15,000 square feet of class 10,000/ISO7-rated cleanroom space for medical device packaging operations.

"Facility buildout and staffing growth go hand-in-hand with giving us greater capacity to meet the industry's growing and changing needs," CEO Karl Neuberger said. "As a high-growth company, we are committed to employee growth at a pace that readies us to meet our clients' evolving demands, while always managing risk and upholding quality to deliver on the promise to the patient."

Mr. Neuberger noted that for more than 20 years, Millstone has navigated change and growth in the industry by building capacity and skills. "We've seen growth in both geographic areas of our business, Fall River, MA and Olive Branch, MS, as our clients look to us for revenue-generating services like our reverse logistics programs. We've also expanded our staffing and expertise to support the industry's growth trend in robotic procedures, in addition to other service areas like pre-validated packaging, sterile and non-sterile packaging, pharmaceutical device distribution, validations, and more."

Emphasizing facility growth, Mr. Neuberger added that "Our expansion helped us navigate some of the new challenges in the time of COVID-19. With more space, we could store excess critical items to smooth out the supply chain and better manage the peaks and valleys of demand."

About Millstone Medical Outsourcing

Millstone Medical Outsourcing is a leading provider of customized outsourcing solutions to the medical device industry with a client roster of over 50 prominent companies in the orthopedic sector alone. Millstone delivers superior quality service, unparalleled expertise, and guaranteed ROI. The company offers advanced inspection, sterile and non-sterile packaging, loaner kit processing, and distribution services to device and product manufacturers worldwide. Millstone is privately held and operates state-of-the-art facilities in Fall River, MA, and Olive Branch, MS. The company is FDA registered and ISO certified by BSI, Inc. to ISO 13485: 2016. For more information, please visit www.millstonemedical.com.

