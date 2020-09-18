Million Girls Moonshot Comes To Washington To Help Close The STEM Gender Gap

SEATTLE, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The STEM Next Opportunity Fund today announced a multi-year grant to School's Out Washington as part of the Million Girls Moonshot . The Intel Foundation and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation have joined STEM Next Opportunity Fund and the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation to launch the Million Girls Moonshot. The effort is designed to engage 1 million school-age girls in the United States in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) learning opportunities over the next five years. The organizations will provide grant funding and in-kind resources to Mott-funded afterschool networks in all 50 states to increase access to hands-on, immersive STEM learning experiences. The first year Washington grant, just awarded, is for $55,000.

School's Out Washington (SOWA) will use the funds to help afterschool programs in the state provide STEM education. It will develop trainings and easy-to-use resources for afterschool and summer providers, and increase public policy advocacy to bring more STEM and career-connected learning to more girls - particularly girls of color - across the state.

"We're proud to join the Million Girls Moonshot movement and plan to use this extraordinary opportunity to greatly increase STEM opportunities for youth in afterschool programs in Washington state," said SOWA Policy & Advocacy Director David Beard. "With scientists across the globe racing to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, and students and parents alike relying on computers and the Internet to learn and work, it has never been clearer how vital STEM is to our children's future. Afterschool programs have a strong track record on STEM, and the Million Girls Moonshot will give them an opportunity to go even deeper. We're grateful to STEM Next, the Intel Foundation, the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, and the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation for their generous support, now and over the years."

