Million Girls Moonshot Comes To Maryland! State's Afterschool Network Joins Nationwide Effort To Close The Gender Gap In STEM

BALTIMORE, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The STEM Next Opportunity Fund today announced a multi-year grant to the Maryland Out of School Time Network as part of the Million Girls Moonshot. The Intel Foundation and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation have joined STEM Next Opportunity Fund and the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation to launch the Million Girls Moonshot. The effort is designed to engage 1 million school-age girls in the United States in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) learning opportunities over the next five years. The organizations will provide grant funding and in-kind resources to Mott-funded afterschool networks in all 50 states to increase access to hands-on, immersive STEM learning experiences. The first year Maryland grant, just awarded, is for $55,000

The Maryland Out of School Time Network plans to use the funds to help afterschool programs in the state provide STEM education. It will create a new statewide web platform to allow young people, with an emphasis on girls, connect more easily to STEM learning opportunities and utilize a partnership with Maryland MENTOR to recruit and train more women mentors in STEM fields.

"The Million Girls Moonshot provides an extraordinary opportunity for afterschool programs in Maryland to make an enormous impact on the lives of all our youth, and particularly our girls," said Maryland Out of School Time Network Executive Director Ellie Mitchell. "The future economy of our state and our nation will rely heavily on the STEM fields, and afterschool programs are uniquely situated to help prepare our youth for those career opportunities. We're deeply appreciative of the work of STEM Next, the Intel Foundation, the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, and the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation for their generous support, now and over the years."

