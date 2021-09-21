Milliman HealthIO Announces Collaboration With Papa, Inc. To Aid In Chronic Care Management

Using high-tech, high-touch approaches to healthcare and aging at home, the collaboration seeks to expand services to seniors through Medicare Advantage plans.

SEATTLE, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, announced today that Milliman HealthIO is collaborating with senior assistance start-up Papa, Inc. with the goal of providing hands-on help to HealthIO program members.

HealthIO and Papa bring together their high-tech and high-touch capabilities to serve a variety of organizations

HealthIO provides a mobile-first app-based platform, enabling users to capture and record multiple health vitals on a regular basis. The resulting longitudinal data is easy to share with healthcare providers and a HealthIO member's support network. The data reveals valuable insights into the member's health status during the many hours they spend away from the healthcare system. The member's data can also trigger early intervention if trends indicate a developing health problem. The HealthIO program enables members to better manage their health, including those who are living with chronic conditions such as hypertension and diabetes.

Papa is an on-demand assistance service for older adults and families. Service is scheduled through the Papa app or Papa's toll-free phone number and delivered through "Papa Pals"— vetted, non-medical companions who provide support such as transport to medical appointments, technology assistance, light housework, grocery shopping, along with social connection to combat loneliness and its health implications.

With this collaboration, HealthIO and Papa bring together their high-tech and high-touch capabilities to serve a variety of organizations that are looking to deliver comprehensive chronic care management to their constituents, such as Medicare Advantage plan members. In their role as a trusted companion, Papa Pals can provide non-medical hands-on help to HealthIO program members in the set-up and use of the HealthIO app and connected smart devices, which can then record vitals such as blood pressure, blood glucose, blood oxygen, pulse, and weight. Subsequent visits by Papa Pals can help reinforce self-monitoring and its benefits for the member.

"We're excited to collaborate with Papa," said Sanjay Mohan, managing director of Milliman HealthIO. "Their mission to help older adults stay independent complements our mission to enable individuals to be — and stay — healthy. Given that six in ten adults 1 live with chronic disease, we know we have a tremendous opportunity to put simple technology in their hands, to help monitor and manage their health on a regular basis, in between doctor's visits, and before health events get out of hand."

Andrew Parker, founder and CEO of Papa said, "The moment for remote patient monitoring (RPM) has arrived, with trends in technology, reimbursement, and adoption all moving in the right direction. At the same time, we can't leave non-digital natives or those contending with other access challenges behind. Papa is thrilled by Milliman's vision with HealthIO in this area, and we're honored to bring the human element to help members and providers alike realize the value of RPM."

About MillimanMilliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.

About Milliman HealthIOMilliman HealthIO is a business-to-business-to-consumer digital health company serving self-insured employer groups, health plans, life insurers, and capitated healthcare providers. Its platform uses predictive analytics and advanced algorithms to identify and stratify population-level risk for clients and generate timely and personalized insights for end-users. For further information, visit healthio.milliman.com.

About Papa, Inc.Papa and its Pals platform provide "family on demand," by working with Medicare, Medicaid, and employer-sponsored health plans to provide a companionship and care benefit for older adults and families. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Miami, Papa's investors include Tiger Global Management, Comcast Ventures, and Canaan, among other revered institutional and individual investors. For more information, visit joinpapa.com.

