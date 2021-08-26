Milliman Awards 25 Opportunity Scholarships In Program's Fifth Year

SEATTLE, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, is pleased to announce the recipients of this year's Opportunity Scholarship program.

The program was created to assist students from racial and ethnic groups that are under-represented in the fields of actuarial science, data science, computer science, economics, programming, mathematics, statistics, data analytics, or finance.

This year, Opportunity Scholarship recipients include 25 students from colleges and universities across the United States, South Africa, and the United Kingdom who have demonstrated academic excellence and plan to pursue a career in actuarial science or related fields. Since 2017, its inaugural year, Milliman has awarded 86 scholarships as part of the program.

"These are outstanding students who will be an asset to their chosen field and profession," said Milliman CEO Steve White. "Milliman is pleased to recognize their success and support their academic pursuits as they explore actuarial and related careers."

2021 Opportunity Scholarship recipients:

Arianna Akinwunmi, Finance, University of Texas at San Antonio Maya Beckley, Computer Science, Penn State University Park Angel Alessandro Caoile, Computer Science, Arizona State University Marisa Duran, Computer Science, University of California, Los Angeles Chengetanayi Dyirakumunda, Actuarial Science, University of Essex Nicholas Fonseca, Economics, North Carolina State University Herman Gonzalez, Computer Science, University of Florida Michaela Henry, Mathematics, University of California, Riverside Ines Hounsou, Actuarial Science, Queen Mary University of London Charly Joseth Jimenez, Computer Science, Florida International University Richard Machivenyika, Actuarial Science, University of Cape Town Kamogelo Matolo, Actuarial Science, University of Cape Town Treasure Mdhluli, Actuarial Science, University of Witwatersrand Sibonakaliso Mkandla, Actuarial Science, University of Cape Town Genius Mukuka, Economics, University of Birmingham Takunda Mundawarwo, Actuarial Science, University of Cape Town Sandra Oguntimirin, Actuarial Science, University of Cape Town Julie Orellana-Muy, Programming, The University of Tulsa Nia Phipps, Economics, Spelman College, Atlanta, Georgia Austin Polk, Computer Science, University of Texas at Austin Sergio Rodriguez, Computer Science, University of Denver Rushda Salie, Actuarial Science, University of Cape Town Kimberley Taku, Actuarial Science, University of Pretoria Pedro Tula, Finance, The Ohio State University Mattie Zimmer, Mathematics, University of New Orleans

Eight of this year's recipients also received Opportunity Scholarships last year. Repeat recipients are Herman Gonzalez, Michaela Henry, Richard Machivenyika, Treasure Mdhluli, Sibonakaliso Mkandla, Genius Mukuka, Julie Orellana-Muy, and Mattie Zimmer.

