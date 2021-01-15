Milliman Announces Bret Linton As Global Employee Benefits Practice Director

SEATTLE, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., one of the premier global consulting and actuarial firms, today announced Bret Linton has been elected as the firm's Global Employee Benefits Practice Director. Linton succeeds Jeff Budin, who is retiring after five years in the role.

"Bret is an ideal leader for our EB Discipline as we look to grow our actuarial and retirement plan administration business and expand our offerings to multinational employers," said Milliman CEO Steve White.

Milliman's Employee Benefits discipline is a leading provider of retirement and benefit solutions, powered by deep industry expertise, technology, and administrative precision. The firm is a leader in retirement security, working with clients to solve vexing questions in a time marked by low interest rates, volatile markets, and an evolving benefit landscape.

Linton joined Milliman in 2009 and has served as a principal in the Boise office of Milliman since 2012. More recently, Linton has led Milliman's Corporate Strategy Practice Group for single-employer pension plans and its Mergers & Acquisitions practice for Employee Benefits. He has worked with a variety of private, multiemployer, and public employers, specializing in strategic retirement plan consulting. Bret also led efforts to create several Milliman pension tools including FutureCost ™, Daily Pension Tracker, and Lump Sum Analyzer. He is a graduate of Brigham Young University, becoming an Enrolled Actuary and a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries in 2006.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as Global Practice Director for Milliman and as a member of Milliman's Board of Directors," said Linton. "Milliman's culture allows us to foster successful partnerships with our clients and to put their needs as our highest priorities. I look forward to leading a very talented and successful Employees Benefit practice."

About MillimanMilliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.

