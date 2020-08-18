Milliman Acquires Torch Insight, Expanding Industry's Leading Portfolio Of SaaS Health Market Intelligence Solutions

SEATTLE, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc. today announced the acquisition of Torch Insight® from Leavitt Partners, LLC. This acquisition will combine Torch Insight's powerful market-centered data and analytics with MedInsight, Milliman's flagship healthcare analytics ecosystem.

Torch Insight brings Milliman decades of healthcare policy expertise and healthcare analytic experience backed by Leavitt Partners - recognized experts in the health sector. The team has integrated and linked thousands of data elements from dozens of public and proprietary data sources. The platform is the culmination of thousands of hours spent cleaning and validating data and splicing together siloed data sets to enable powerful market-centered analysis and data visualization, and integration with business intelligence platforms.

MedInsight founder and Milliman Principal Kent Sacia believes the acquisition of Torch Insight by Milliman represents a significant advancement in healthcare analytics. "Torch Insight and MedInsight are incredibly complementary to each other. MedInsight enables clients to apply robust, value-added analytic techniques to their own data. Torch Insight expands the scope of these analytics by layering in comprehensive data about the surrounding environment and delivery system. Together, MedInsight and Torch Insight provide a 360-degree view of client results in the context of their local healthcare market dynamics, competition, and partner relationships."

Leavitt Partners Founder and Chairman, and former Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Mike Leavitt, remarked, "Combining Torch Insight's comprehensive data on the unique attributes of ACOs, bundled payments, and healthcare stakeholder relationships with MedInsight's analytic suite, creates the most thorough market intelligence asset available."

About Milliman Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial, risk management, and technology solutions. Our consulting and advanced analytics capabilities encompass healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.

About Torch InsightTorch Insight provides the Torch Insight Solution, a SaaS healthcare data and analytics tool developed and incubated at Leavitt Partners. The Torch Insight platform combines hundreds of disparate sources to provide a coherent overview of healthcare markets. Torch Insight uses blended data to develop analytical models that reveal trends and relationships enabling clients to make more intelligent decisions. For more information, please visit torchinsight.com.

