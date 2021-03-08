Milliman Acquires McHugh Consulting Resources, Expands Insurance Compliance Expertise

Milliman is the premier provider of life and health insurance compliance services in the US

SEATTLE, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., the premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today announced the acquisition of McHugh Consulting Resources, Inc., a leading provider of outsourced insurance compliance and regulatory services. The addition of the McHugh team solidifies Milliman's position as the country's leading life and health insurance compliance service provider, capable of helping clients navigate federal and state insurance regulations as well as providing a full range of compliance and regulatory support.

"We are excited to join forces with Milliman," said McHugh President Ginny McHugh. "Milliman and McHugh share a commitment to quality and excellence. Our combined compliance team has a depth and breadth that is unsurpassed in the insurance industry."

Milliman's compliance experts work with insurers to draft and develop contracts, complete rate filings, ensure compliance in advertising, and provide customized compliance solutions. The team also tracks changing insurance regulations in all 50 states, working with clients to remain current and compliant.

"McHugh is a clear leader in compliance consulting and a natural fit for Milliman," says Milliman Principal Darrell D. Spell. "Our combined capabilities are unmatched and will give Milliman's many insurance clients a wealth of compliance expertise."

"The integration of compliance, actuarial, and product design strategy services dramatically improves the quality of a consultant's advice in all three areas," says Milliman Principal Ashlee Borcan. "Milliman's depth in these areas positions us to provide unparalleled guidance to our clients."

About MillimanMilliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.

