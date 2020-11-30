Milliman Acquires Dental Actuarial Analytics, Expanding Its Dental Consulting Services To Include Competitive Provider Network Assessments

SEATTLE, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today announced the acquisition of Dental Actuarial Analytics, LLC (DAA), a Connecticut-based boutique actuarial consulting firm specializing in competitive assessments of insurers' dental provider networks.

With this acquisition, DAA brings to Milliman targeted expertise in competitive dental network analysis, including the dental industry's leading benchmarking study, the PPO Network Study, used by actuaries, network managers, product developers, sales, marketing, and leadership to inform business strategy and decision-making. Combined with Milliman's wide-ranging dental and healthcare subject matter expertise and the firm's data and analytics tools, the DAA acquisition significantly enhances Milliman's capabilities to offer a full suite of dental consulting services that include network management, claims analytics, and core actuarial analysis and support.

"Milliman's acquisition of DAA cements the firm as a leader in the dental actuarial consulting space," says Milliman principal and consulting actuary Joanne Fontana. "As the dental industry continues to navigate volatility associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability to offer a one-stop shop to better understand costs and network strategies is vital to insurers' long-term growth strategies."

Ruth Ann Woodley, DAA's founder, will join Fontana and her team in Milliman's Hartford office to provide a seamless transition. "I have known and worked with Milliman for decades, and have always valued the firm's independence, objectivity, and valuable contributions to the dental industry. I am thrilled to now be able to offer DAA clients this expanded range of services."

For more information on DAA, go to www.dentalactuarial.com. For more information on Milliman's dental solutions, go to https://www.milliman.com/en/health/dental-health or contact Joanne Fontana at joanne.fontana@milliman.com.

