Miller Ink Receives MarCom Platinum Award

The Los Angeles-based strategic communications firm was awarded MarCom Platinum and Gold award--as well as two honorable mentions-- for its work telling clients' stories

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Ink a strategic communications firm in Los Angeles, announced this week that it has received four MarCom Awards for its work helping organizations define their messages, amplify their voices and tell their stories. An industry-leading trade association, MarCom annually recognizes companies for excellence in marketing and communication.

Miller Ink received a platinum award—MarCom's highest honor—in the nonprofit video/film category for " You Have the Power to Secure the Jewish Future," a three-minute promotional video created for Jewish Future Pledge, a new non-profit initiative that works to inspire legacy giving. Conceived of and produced by Miller Ink, the spot was filmed, edited and co-produced by Los Angeles-based interactive video company, YZ Content.

"I am thrilled that our team's work in sharing the powerful and timely message of the Jewish Future Pledge's has been recognized with the MarCom Award's highest honor," said Miller Ink founder and CEO, Nathan Miller.

"As a longtime marketing executive, I understand the importance of powerful storytelling to advance an organization's mission," said Jewish Future Pledge co-Founder, Mike Leven. "We are proud that our work has been recognized by MarCom as an innovative vehicle to inspire the next generation of the Jewish community."

Miller Ink also garnered a gold award in the marketing materials category for "Ten Steps for Effective Crisis Communication," a pamphlet designed to steer readers through reputational crises. The firm earned two honorable mentions in the nonprofit web design category.

About Miller Ink: Miller Ink is a full-service strategic communications firm, which integrates earned, owned, and paid media to deliver consistent results in a rapidly changing field. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Miller Ink serves dozens of businesses, high-profile individuals, and non-profit organizations around the world.

