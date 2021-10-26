Millennium Health Appoints Scott Walton As Chief Executive Officer

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium Health, a national leader in specialty medication monitoring and drug testing, today announced the appointment of Scott Walton as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective immediately.

"We are very excited to have an executive with such deep industry experience as Scott joining Millennium Health as our new CEO," said Andrew Milgram, Chairman of the Board. "With over twenty years of experience working in both public and private clinical diagnostics companies, Scott's expertise in strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, information technology, and operations will be a great addition to the leadership team already in place at the Company."

"Medication monitoring and drug testing are critical in helping address some of society's most pressing health care and public health challenges" said Walton. "I feel very fortunate to be joining Millennium Health at such an exciting time in the Company's history. I am committed to continuing to support our extraordinarily important mission, as well as the market leading lab testing, customer service, reporting, thought leadership, and compliance that the industry has come to expect from Millennium Health."

Walton was previously CEO at Ameritox and Inform Diagnostics and served as a board member at Oxford Immunotec. Prior to that, he held a number of senior leadership positions at LabCorp, most recently as Executive Vice President of the esoteric testing business and as a member of LabCorp's five-person Executive Committee. Before leading the esoteric businesses at LabCorp, Walton had numerous roles within the company including heading up strategic planning and mergers and acquisitions and served as the company's Chief Information Officer. Walton earned his bachelor's degree from Yale University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Harvard Business School.

About Millennium HealthMillennium Health is an accredited specialty laboratory with over a decade of experience delivering timely, accurate, clinically-actionable information through our nationwide medication monitoring and drug testing services . Clinical drug testing is used in various healthcare settings to obtain objective information about patients' recent use of prescription medications and illicit drugs. Processing over a million specimens each year allows us to provide real-time analytics regarding emerging drug use trends, such as our studies published in JAMA and our most recent Millennium Health Signals Report ™.

