Millar, Inc. Honored Among Houston Chronicle's 2021 Top Workplaces

HOUSTON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Millar, Inc., medical device manufacturer and OEM integrated pressure-sensor solutions provider, is honored to be named one of Houston's Top Workplaces for 2021, published by the Houston Chronicle under the small company category. Millar acknowledges that it takes the effort of every employee to create an effective and supportive, growth-minded culture.

The award recognizes Houston-based companies that score high in the areas of alignment, connection, effectiveness, direct managers, leadership, and basic benefits and is calculated from employee surveys. This year, 106 employers earned recognition as Top Workplaces based on employee feedback.

"As a company with over 50 years of excellence in medical device manufacturing, we are honored to be listed among Houston's best places to work. From the first test of a sensor to the final packaging of a finished device, our employees come to work every day knowing they make a difference in advancing medical understanding.", states Millar CEO, Tim Daugherty.

Millar is proud to have weathered the Covid-19 pandemic without laying off or furloughing any staff members. This is in large part to the efforts and teamwork of its employees and senior leadership. They have taken great strides over the past few years to make significant improvements around employee engagement, development, leadership, and transparency. In 2017, Millar introduced their core values (Proven Excellence, Trust, Commitment to Learning, Leader of Innovation, and Collaboration) and have worked to infuse them into their everyday actions. From quarterly communications meetings with presentations from the Senior Leadership Team to social events with sweet treats, the company continues to build a stronger community in the workplace.

Additionally, Millar boasts a strong sense of purpose felt by all employees who understand that their jobs help improve medical research discovery and patient lives through the manufacturing and development of high quality, innovative pressure-sensing technologies. Millar's average employee tenure is 9 years and 60% of Millar employees have been with the company for five years or more. Millar has been headquartered in Houston, Texas since 1969 and averages around 105 employees. The company will soon break ground on a new facility in Pearland's Lower Kirby District for its new headquarters and manufacturing facility. The facility is expected to open in 2022.

About Millar, Inc.

Since 1969, Millar, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, has led the development of catheter-based, solid-state pressure sensors and is known worldwide as the leader in MEMS pressure sensors that advance medical understanding. Millar OEM serves the medical device and life sciences industries through our MEMS pressure sensors, ISO 13485 precision manufacturing and wireless pressure technology, resulting in cost savings and rapid time to market for sensor integration. The company's clinical and life sciences products empower medical discovery and allow advanced cardiovascular diagnosis.

