Milla Pharmaceuticals Inc. Announces Approval Of A Generic Version Of Magnesium Sulfate In Water For Injection, In Non-PVC, Single-Patient Use Containers

Milla Pharmaceuticals Inc ., a subsidiary of the Alter Pharma Group BV, announced that it has received abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Generic Version of Magnesium Sulfate in Water for Injection, 2 g/50 mL (40 mg/mL), 4 g/100 mL (40 mg/mL), and 4 g/50 mL (80 mg/mL), in Non-PVC, Single-Patient Use Containers (Magnesium Sulfate Injection).

Magnesium Sulfate Injection is indicated for the prevention and control of seizures in preeclampsia and eclampsia, respectively. When used judiciously, it effectively prevents and controls the convulsions of eclampsia without producing deleterious depression of the central nervous system of the mother or infant.

Magnesium Sulfate Injection is currently on the ASHP drug shortage list of essential medications. This approval and near-term launch of Magnesium Sulfate Injection will help to reduce supply issues experienced in the US.

"Woodward Pharma Services LLC is excited to partner with Milla Pharmaceuticals to offer Magnesium Sulfate Injection as part of Woodward's growing hospital product portfolio" says Nirav Patel, President of Woodward Pharma Services LLC.

This achievement marks the second ANDA approval this year for Milla Pharmaceuticals Inc. and the Alter Pharma Group BV and clears the path for the group to the third launch of an Alter Pharma product in the US market.

"Not only are we extremely proud that, after the launch of our generic injectable Acetaminophen (Paracetamol IV) in December 2020 and of our generic version of Sodium Acetate Injection in July 2021, we are now lining up our third launch in the US in such a short period of time", said Filip Van de Vliet, CEO of the Alter Pharma Group, "we are also putting into action our ambition to make affordable medicines available to all and to address critical drug shortages, whether they are in the EU or the US. Magnesium Sulfate Injection is another example of a product in shortage in the US market for which we can offer a high-quality generic equivalent to the patients in need."

About Milla Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Milla Pharmaceuticals Inc. is engaged in the development, licensing, acquisition, and commercialization of generic prescription drugs for the U.S. market focused on niche injectable and solution products for hospitals and clinics.

About Woodward Pharma Services LLC

Woodward Pharma Services LLC, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, licensing, and commercializing brand and generic prescription drugs for the U.S. Market. The Company has a diverse portfolio of products distributed across multiple channels.

