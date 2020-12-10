Mill Creek Announces Leasing Underway At Modera Broadway

SEATTLE, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading multifamily investor and operator specializing in premier rental communities across the U.S., today announced leasing is underway at Modera Broadway , a contemporary mixed-use apartment community in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Situated along Broadway at East Howell Street, the community features 228 apartment homes and 9,125 square feet of retail space. That includes 10 live and work homes that cater to the ever-increasing remote worker. Modera Broadway sits immediately adjacent to Cal Anderson Park, one of the city's most notable outdoor spaces that includes athletic fields, recreation areas and Lincoln Reservoir. First move-ins are scheduled for November.

"Capitol Hill is one of the most sought-after living destinations in the city, and one can easily see why with its unmatched walkability and prime transit access," said Sean G. Hyatt, executive managing director of development in Seattle for Mill Creek Residential. "We're excited to open our doors to our residents and believe Modera Broadway will set the standard of living experience for apartment communities in the area."

Located at 1732 and 1812 Broadway, the community consists of two mid-rise buildings with shared amenity spaces. Residents have immediate access to the eclectic Broadway corridor, which contains a distinct array of cultural and nightlife attractions and a multitude of retail and restaurant options. Residents have connectivity to many key areas of the city via the Capitol Hill light rail station, which immediately borders the community and provides access to Downtown Seattle, SoDo, the University of Washington and Sea-Tac Airport.

The community site features a near-perfect 99 Walk Score and is also considered biker's and rider's paradise with world-class transportation. The First Hill Streetcar also stops at Modera Broadway, and Interstate 5, one of the city's key thoroughfares, is a short drive west of the community. The year-round Capitol Hill Farmers Market and Seattle Central College are also in the immediate vicinity.

Modera Broadway offers studio, one- and two-bedroom homes with several layouts available. Community amenities include two rooftop decks featuring lounge areas with Wi-Fi, grilling stations and firepits; a cozy sky deck, two top-floor resident clubrooms, club-quality fitness studio, yoga studio and a dog run. Additionally, the south building includes a club lounge and rooftop lounge, and the north building will feature work-from-home space. Residents also have access to dedicated bike storage, garage parking and a 24-hour package concierge.

Apartment interiors feature two distinct color themes and are delivered with energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, expansive windows with roller shades, soft-close cabinets, quartz countertops, kitchen tile backsplashes, gas ranges, split-system air conditioning and a key fob entry system. Select homes offer breakfast bars, walk-in closets, full-size patios or balconies with Juliette-style railings. Select homes feature views of the city skyline, Puget Sound or Olympic Mountains.

Including Modera Broadway, Mill Creek has developed six communities within the city of Seattle, including Modera Jackson and Modera South Lake Union.

About Mill Creek ResidentialMill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of June 30, 2020, the company's portfolio is comprised of 85 communities representing over 24,700 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

