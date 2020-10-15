Mill Creek Announces Leasing At Modera Akoya

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading multifamily developer and operator specializing in premier apartment communities across the U.S., has announced leasing and move ins are underway at Modera Akoya, a luxury mixed-use community located on the southwestern edge of the eclectic Pearl District.

The community, which offers 295 contemporary apartment homes, a deluxe suite of amenities and approximately 20,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, boast a prime location amidst Portland's key hot spots. The site features a near-perfect Walk Score of 99, a Transit Score of 97 and a Bike Score of 95.

"Since its revitalization in the 1990s, the Pearl District has steadily morphed into one of the most sought-after living destinations in the city," said Sam Rodriguez, senior managing director of development in Portland for Mill Creek. "We're excited to expand our Portland presence with Modera Akoya, which will put virtually everything at the fingertips of our residents, whether they choose to walk, bike or drive."

Modera Akoya, built to a LEED Gold standard, is the area's first fully smart-home-equipped community. The technology package includes keyless entry, programmable Honeywell Thermostats, Wi-Fi calling throughout the community and smart lighting controls. All of these technology features can be engaged by residents through an app or by an Alexa-enabled device via voice. The community is also offering virtual and self-guided touring and online lease options to allow for a contact-free leasing and move-in experience if desired.

Located at 1430 Northwest Hoyt Street, residents have walkable access to a variety of attractions within the eclectic Pearl District, including indie boutiques, cutting-edge restaurants, breweries and artisan coffee shops. The community sits one block from the acclaimed McMenamins Mission Theater. Residents also are within a quick commute of Downtown Portland, which is less than two miles south of the community and easily accessible from nearby Interstate 405. The Portland Streetcar, located three blocks east of the community, provides additional transit options.

Modera Akoya offers studio, one- and two-bedroom homes with a variety of stylish open floor plans. Community amenities are highlighted by a 12th-floor sky deck that features magnificent views of the city skyline, West Hills and Willamette River. Additional common-area attractions include a fire table with multiple seating areas, lobby with plush seating, yoga studio, coffee bar and a clubroom with pool table and TV lounge. Residents at the pet-friendly community also have access to Amazon package lockers and nine electric-vehicle charging stations.

Apartment interiors are equipped with wood plank-style flooring, energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, quartz marbled countertops and full backsplashes, full-size washers and dryers, roller shades and individually controlled air conditioning. Select homes feature balconies or terraces, kitchen pantries and walk-in closets.

Modera Akoya marks Mill Creek's ninth development community in Portland, joining Modera Belmont, Modera Buckman and Modera Pearl, which are also currently leasing.

About Mill Creek ResidentialMill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national multifamily company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of apartment communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national multifamily company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates multifamily communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable apartment markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of June 30, 2020, the company's portfolio is comprised of 85 communities representing over 24,700 apartment homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

Media Contact Samantha Chalmers LinnellTaylor Marketing (303) 682-5001 samantha@linnelltaylor.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mill-creek-announces-leasing-at-modera-akoya-301153395.html

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential